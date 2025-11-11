70-Year-Old Woman Gets 8 Surgeries in One Go – To Heal More Than Just Her Body

A 70-year-old woman shared her story of why she felt it was necessary to get 8 plastic surgeries. She said her physical transformation came alongside a deep spiritual journey.

Sussane, who has been a real estate broker and mother of two, decided to start her journey of transformation at 68. She switched to a plant-based diet, hired a personal trainer, and lost more than 100 pounds.

“It was almost 30 years that I had not taken care of my body,” she admitted. Sussane also told People how she was in “really deep depression” before that. She shares how she had been living a “sedentary lifestyle for a number of decades.” That was when she decided to thank her body and celebrate it for “not giving up” on her.

When she was in the process of turning her life around, Sussane came across Dr. Carl Truesdale. Dr. Truesdale is a California-based plastic surgeon who is also the founder of Artisa Skincare. The surgeon has gone viral on social media for life-changing alterations.

“There’s got to be something to this,” Sussane recalls thinking to herself at the time. She also shares how plastic surgery had never crossed her mind because her physical appearance was never a “motivating factor” in her journey.

But in the moment, something changed, and she found herself going for it. “I’m thinking, ‘Oh, how is this all going to happen?’ But I said, ‘Yes.’ I put it out in the universe because once you speak your word, it’s not any of my business how it unfolds…I just kept moving forward,” she recalled how it all unfolded.

Sussane revealed how she almost did not choose Dr. Trusedale for the surgery because he wasn’t available on the dates she wanted. The surgeon, who was supposed to be on vacation at the time, ended up being in town, and it all miraculously worked out.

With that, Sussane signed up to get 8 surgeries in total, and that too in one sitting. The 70-year-old got a deep plane facelift, neck lift, lip lift, upper blepharoplasty, fat transfer from her inner thighs to her hands and face, an eyebrow lift, lower blepharoplasty, and a laser treatment.

The eight-hour operation was followed by 90-minute oxygen treatments for three days.

Sussane had given the surgeon a picture of her from when she was 28 years old as a reference. Dr. Truesdale managed to capture “who I was at that time,” according to the 70-year-old. “Was I trying to get back there? It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I have to be that age again.’ I really love who I am,” she added in retrospect.

She noted how post the surgeries she can notice a “huge difference” and feels like her inner and outer glow-up have gone hand in hand. “I’ve always been very confident, but I love what I see now,” she confessed in the People interview.