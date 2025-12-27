2026 New Year Giveaway
70-Year-Old Grandpa and Pet Fatally Shot in ‘Senseless’ Park Shooting Over Dog Fight

Published on: December 27, 2025 at 1:17 PM ET

This 70-year-old grandpa's walk in the park turned into the biggest nightmare for his family.

Grandpa and pet dog shot dead in terrific tragedy
Georgia grandpa was fatally shot after his dog into a fight with another (Image Credits: Kaitlyn Ross/Facebook, Cara Denison/Flickr)

Terry Loden, a 70-year-old grandpa, and his pet dog, Jesse, were tragically shot dead at Simpson Park in Atlanta after Jesse got into a fight with another canine.

The incident took place on Sunday, December 21, around 3:30 PM local time, when Terry and his wife, Cheryle Loden, were walking their dog in the park. During the stroll, the couple crossed paths with another man, who was also walking his dog.

According to Atlanta News First, the pets allegedly got into a fight when Terry attempted to pull his dog away from the other canine. However, before Terry could remove Jesse, the fellow pet owner allegedly shot the couple’s dog.


When a shocked Terry asked the man, “What are you doing?” he immediately opened fire and shot the 70-year-old. “He was on top of her pulling her off and about that time, the man just shot my dog, and Terry stood up and said, ‘Man what are you doing?’ And he just shot him,” Cheryle recalled while speaking to the outlet about the incident.

She also remembered the moments right after the shooting. “When he fell, I just said, ‘I gotta call 911. I gotta call 911.’ And [the shooter] just said, ‘Yeah, you do that,’” the woman shared.

Cheryle mentioned that her husband was shot through the right side and shared that she put pressure on his wound until first responders arrived at the scene.

“The guy shot him. He just looked up at me and said, ‘I love you.’ He said, ‘I’m going.’ I said, ‘No, you’re not,’ and I just sat there talking to 911 the whole time,” she remembered.

Cheryle also revealed that the shooter walked around the area of the incident for some time before driving away. The grandpa was reportedly on the phone with granddaughter when the incident took place.

The suspect was later identified as 52-year-old Todd Alexander Stalcup by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). The department took to Facebook to share the news of the arrest.


HCSO also revealed that despite having been rushed into a hospital after the shooting, Terry failed to survive and died at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Meanwhile, the grandpa’s dog, Jesse, also succumbed to the injuries. Although Todd left the scene in his SUV, he was taken into custody nearly 15 minutes after the incident.

Officials also revealed that Terry and Todd did not know each other before, and shared that they believe the encounter stemmed from the fight between their dogs.

Todd Stalcup is currently being held without bond in the Hall County Jail on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, per authorities.

Terry’s family has condemned the fatal shooting as “senseless and unprovoked,” per Atlanta News First. Remembering her husband, Cheryle said, “He was awesome. He’d give his last penny and do anything for anybody. He was an awesome person.”

