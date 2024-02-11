7 Surprising Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Timothée Chalamet

Some Unknown Facts About Timothee Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet has garnered widespread acclaim for his performances in popular movies such as Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird, taking him to stardom and earning him numerous accolades. While devoted fans may already be well-versed in much of Chalamet's life and career, there remain several intriguing facts about the Oscar-nominated actor that might have escaped their notice. Hence, today we're uncovering seven lesser-known tidbits about one of our beloved actors, offering a fresh perspective on Chalamet's journey in the spotlight.

1. He Appeared in a Film Directed By Woody Allen

While you may have watched many of Chalamet's films, one notable addition to his list is A Rainy Day in New York, which he completed in 2018 under the direction of Allen. However, the movie's release was overshadowed by the emergence of the MeToo movement, coinciding with allegations made by Dylan Farrow, Allen's adopted daughter, accusing the director of sexual abuse during her childhood. Consequently, due to these allegations, the film's release was postponed, as highlighted by Watch Mojo. A Rainy Day in New York transports viewers into a contemporary rendition of classic New York cinema.

2. He's the First Male to Grace the Cover of British Vogue

From an early age, Chalamet emerged as one of the standout talents among his peers, earning acclaim as a celebrated actor. Marking a significant milestone, Chalamet became the first male to feature solo on the cover of British Vogue's print edition, according to BBC reports. In the September 2022 issue, the American actor sported a pearl necklace in a photoshoot curated by editor Edward Enninful. Renowned for his impeccable style and striking red-carpet appearances, Chalamet embodies a modern interpretation of masculinity. Enninful, highlighting Chalamet's charisma and contemporary appeal, expressed that the actor felt like the ideal candidate to make history for the magazine.

3. Chalamet’s Obsession With The Office

Chalamet's admiration for The Office runs deep. Consequently, when he found himself cast as the son of Steve Carell and Amy Ryan, the beloved duo of Michael Scott and Holly Flax from The Office, in Beautiful Boy, he couldn't help but feel starstruck. Surprisingly, he chose to keep his fandom under wraps during filming, as revealed by Mental Floss. He said, “I didn’t want to weird him out." Carell only discovered Chalamet's fascination with The Office during their promotional activities for the film. Chalamet's childhood was filled with watching the beloved mockumentary series on Netflix, which sparked his deep admiration for the show.

4. He Didn’t Audition for Wonka

It appears that those cringe-worthy YouTube clips from your youth years might hold more value than anticipated. In the case of Wonka star Chalamet, these videos played a pivotal role in landing him the coveted lead role of the iconic chocolatier. According to Teen Vogue, Chalamet secured the role solely based on his viral YouTube content from his high school days, as confirmed by Wonka director Paul King. Remarkably, King extended the offer to Chalamet without requiring a formal audition, impressed by the actor's talent showcased in his teenage musical performances captured on video.

5. Chalamet Attended the Same High School as Nicki Minaj

Chalamet and Minaj both went to LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City. Some other notable graduates from the school include Jennifer Aniston, Awkwafina, and Sarah Paulson. While Chalamet didn't attend at the same time as Minaj, he was just a year behind Ansel Elgort, who graduated in 2012. “They were both popular. They were both like rock stars, in a school full of rock stars,” the drama teacher who directed them in school productions shared this information in 2018. He added, “Everybody recognized them as being particularly gifted.”

6. He Goes By the Rapper Persona "Lil’ Timmy Tim"

During his high school years, Chalamet crafted a music video under the persona of "Lil’ Timmy Tim" as a tribute to his statistics teacher. Four years after his graduation, propelled into stardom by Call Me by Your Name in 2017, the video gained widespread attention, going viral. Ellen DeGeneres even featured the clip on her show, where it was revealed that despite Chalamet's efforts, his teacher had awarded him only a D+ grade. Despite the teacher's lack of enthusiasm, fellow guest and Lady Bird co-star Saoirse Ronan appeared to thoroughly enjoy the performance, as detailed by Digital Spy.

7. Chalamet Left Columbia University

Chalamet's stint at Columbia University was short-lived, as he opted to pursue significant acting opportunities, as disclosed by The Guardian. Despite his enrollment in cultural anthropology, his burgeoning career soon took off. Consequently, he decided to leave after completing his first year in 2014, just before the release of Interstellar. He said, “I just couldn’t figure out the balance. So I left school after a year, got an apartment in the Bronx, where I had some family years ago, and have since been getting a nice steady stream of work.”