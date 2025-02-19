7 Over-the-Top Perks of Being a President’s Child: Barron Trump Is Enjoying Some Insane Luxuries

Being a president’s child has many benefits, such as the opportunity to live in the White House and travel the world aboard Air Force One. Barron Trump now once again has access to many of the most opulent benefits of being first family now that Donald Trump is back in office.

As the child of current president, Barron has his own Secret Service security team. He is able to use the president’s private plane when he travels with his parents and also has access to the White House’s movie theatre whenever he is in Washington, DC. However, Barron will not be living in the White House while he is a freshman at New York University.

Here are some of the most luxurious perks of being the president’s child:

President’s children hold important events at the White House, like senior proms or even their weddings. Maria Hester Monroe, John Adams II, Elizabeth Tyler, Nellie Grant, Alice Lee Roosevelt, Jessie Woodrow Wilson, Eleanor Randolph Wilson, Lynda Bird Johnson, and Tricia Nixon are the nine presidents’ children who have married in the White House.

According to Vanity Fair, Susan Ford, who was 17 at the time, even sponsored her high school prom at the White House in 1975, making it the first and, to date, only prom to be held there.

When they travel with their parents, they also get to fly on the opulent Air Force One and Marine One aircraft. First ladies and children are allowed to ride the president’s jet and other vehicles, but they are only called Air Force One, Marine One, and the like while the president is on board.

The interior of Air Force One is 4,000 square feet and spread across three floors. This comprises the president’s private quarters with a gym, a dining room, and a meeting room. Additionally, there are staff offices, a medical operating room, and two galleys for food preparation that can prepare 100 meals.

Children of the current president get the opportunity to interact with celebrities, including other heads of state and movie stars. Susan Ford Bales, the daughter of former President Gerald Ford and Betty Ford, once stated in an interview, “Sure, maybe a few times I wished my father was just a congressman,” according to CBS News.

She went on to say, “But in fact, I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” “The journey and the individuals you encounter. From leaders of the state to movie stars. ‘Oh my gosh, look who I’m meeting now!’

There is always a personal chef available for late-night cravings and munchies. However, because the first family really pays for their meals, first children probably can’t order an endless supply of their favorite delicacies, even though they have access to the five full-time chefs who work in the White House.

“They let you get whatever you want,” Michelle Obama said on Jimmy Kimmel Show in 2018. “And then you get the bill for a peach and it’s like, ‘That was a $500 peach!’ I would tell Barack, ‘Do not express pleasure for anything until I know how much it costs.'”

Given the White House’s historical value, presidential children are not permitted to make significant structural alterations to their living quarters, even though they are allowed to make temporary ornamental improvements to their rooms.

“Some parts are essentially historic rooms and belong to the American people, not to the families who live there,” Kate Andersen Brower, the author of “First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies,” claimed at ABC News in 2016. Although it’s officially against the rules, opportunities for first children to work in the administration may arise.

The Bobby Kennedy Law, also known as the Postal Revenue and Federal Salary Act of 1967, was designed to eliminate political nepotism and keep members of the president’s family from securing high-level administrative jobs.

First children have, nevertheless, continued to occupy White House jobs. First and foremost, Ivanka Trump and her spouse, Jared Kushner, served as advisors to President Donald Trump without receiving compensation.

The wife and children of the US president and vice president are provided with 24-hour protection by the US Secret Service. Since he started attending New York University, Barron Trump has also been protected by the Secret Service.