Donald Trump Thinks THIS Royal Family Member is ‘Terrible’ and King Charles Seems to Agree!

Donald Trump has a reputation for being blunt, and at times, the bluntness has also been problematic, as people have found it offensive. He recently called a Royal Family member “terrible” and while many would’ve expected King Charles to either condemn the remark or at least stand by the person, His Majesty seems to be rather relieved by the statement.

The target of the President’s words is the estranged Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Donald Trump, in a recent conversation with the New York Post, spoke about the possibility of deporting Prince Harry, as his immigration status has been contested for a while now.

The Heritage Foundation has alleged that Prince Harry intentionally concealed his past dr-g use and thereby isn’t eligible to obtain a US visa. To the unaware, any individual applying for a US visa or a green card has to disclose their dr-g use history, if any, to the officials.

Though past dr-g use doesn’t immediately disqualify the person, it is a factor that immigration officials consider when gauging an individual’s character and ability to adhere to American laws. The application procedure includes a medical test where questions are asked about dr-g use and history and one must provide accurate information.

The allegation by Heritage that Prince Harry concealed his past dr-g use could potentially put his American visa on the line. Donald Trump, who has been the brain behind the recent mass deportations in the US, broached the topic of Harry’s deportation, responding with a resounding no.

“I don’t want to do that, the President said. However, nobody could have seen the next line coming. He explained why he intended to leave Harry be, and that it had to do with his wife, Meghan Markle. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

King Charles is reportedly happy with Trump’s statement, and as strange as it may sound, he has his reasons. While it is true that there have been talks about His Majesty being okay with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the UK to reunite with the Royal Family, a source close to him has revealed that he finds the bond to be “a strain.”

An insider revealed to the Daily Mail that King Charles is relieved that the erstwhile Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be booted back to America. “The fact is that Harry and Meghan are a source of strain and worry for His Majesty,” they revealed.

The source added that the head of the Royal Family was saddened by the distance between him and his grandchildren, though. However, the distance from Prince Harry has been a relief to him.

“While he is sorry that he does not have a relationship with his grandchildren in America, it is easier for his peace of mind that there’s an ocean between him and Harry,” the source said.

Now that Trump’s dislike for Markle and satirical pity for Harry has been revealed, one might wonder what he thinks of Prince William. Well, it looks like the President likes him. In the same conversation with the Post, Donald Trump said, “I think William is a great young man.”