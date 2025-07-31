7-Month-Old Baby Found Alone in a ‘Random’ Yard Leads to Chilling Discovery of Family Homicide

A mother, father, grandmother, and a 15-year-old were all discovered dead this week at Lake County, Tennessee, by officials looking into an abandoned baby case that was reported hours earlier.

The FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been called in to help local police with this unsettling and “deeply saddening” inquiry.

The 29th Judicial District’s local district attorney, Danny Goodman Jr., told Law&Crime on Wednesday that the 7-month-old child from the abandoned baby investigation is related to the family and is the son of Matthew Wilson and Adrianna Williams, who were discovered dead Tuesday at approximately 8 p.m. alongside the infant’s maternal teen uncle, Braden Williams, and his grandmother, Cortney Rose.

Goodman stated, “TBI is interviewing individuals who may have information,” adding that “several people” are being questioned.

“This is not something that would just be a random event that should concern the average citizen,” Goodman told Law&Crime. “This is a situation where I don’t think there needs to be a lot of public concern about an incident like this happening to someone else. There will be an explanation for it at a later time.”

According to TBI officials, the bodies were discovered Tuesday in Lake County along Carrington Road in Tiptonville, and federal investigators and TBI agents were on the ground Wednesday assisting police with the “tragic” death investigation.

Wilson and Williams’ 7-month-old was found in a “random individual’s front yard” on Tuesday at approximately 3:10 p.m., according to police, which prompted the abandoned infant probe. Cops were called to Lake County when a “dark-colored minivan or a white mid-size SUV” reportedly left the baby in a car seat. When officials recognized the child’s parents, the deaths were discovered about five hours later, according to Goodman.

The Dyer County District Attorney’s Office has identified the victims as the baby’s father, 21-year-old Matthew Wilson; mother, Adrianna Williams; maternal grandmother, 38-year-old Cortney Rose; and maternal uncle, 15-year-old Braydon Williams. ➡ https://t.co/IA8OoVz83T pic.twitter.com/ApK8ikTmVE — QueenMother👸🏻 (@QueenMother1976) July 30, 2025

TBI Communications Director Josh DeVine told Law&Crime, “TBI agents, with the help of the FBI and the Lake and Dyer County sheriff’s offices, continue to investigate the deaths of four individuals found Tuesday along Carrington Road in Tiptonville.” “At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing,” DeVine stated.

Following the finding, Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box wrote on Facebook that Tuesday was a “deeply saddening day” for his town. “We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served,” Box stated.

The TBI was handling this case “with the highest level of diligence and professionalism” imaginable, Lake County Sheriff Bryan Avery told citizens on his office’s Facebook page.

7-month-old found alone in ‘random’ yard leads to bodies of his parents, grandmother and teen uncle: Police https://t.co/FK4lw4bMh2 — Gilda Morkert🍉☮️❤️ (@g_morkert) July 30, 2025

“This remains a very active and ongoing investigation,” said Avery. “Our sympathies and condolences are with the families, friends, and entire community affected by this terrible circumstance. We sympathize with you during this trying moment.” Goodman and TBI officials declined to comment on Wednesday on whether any criminal activity was suspected or whether any suspects were being sought in the death inquiry.