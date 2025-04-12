Newborn Dies in Bed as Mom Falls Asleep Scrolling TikTok, Dad Admits Crib Was Never Built—Both Arrested

In a tragic event that has created a tide of shock in the state of Pennsylvania, a young couple was arrested as a result of the untimely death of their one-week-old baby. The mother of the newborn was allegedly scrolling TikTok on her phone while the tragedy flared because the child was sleeping in bed with the parents.

They appeared to have not “got around to” having a proper crib set up. Consequently, Ashley Susana Usadel, age 31, and her partner, Travis Scott Smart, 34, now find themselves in grave jeopardy, including being charged with endangering a child and involuntary manslaughter. The baby boy, Zane Scott Usadel-Smart, was found not breathing on April 10 in the bed. This event has brought to light the importance of ensuring a secure and suitable sleeping arrangement for infants.

According to PennLive, the mother, Usadel, confessed to the police that she had been feeding her baby, Zane, and simultaneously using TikTok on her phone when she dozed off. She did not have the typical safe sleeping arrangement for her baby, such as a Pack ‘n Play. When she woke up several hours later, she discovered that her son was unresponsive. Her boyfriend, Smart, too, confessed to not having made a crib or a bassinet, which are safer places for infants to sleep.

Babies need a lot of sleep. Follow these tips to ensure they snooze safely.

Alone – Babies should sleep in their own space

Back – Place babies on their back.

Babies need a lot of sleep. Follow these tips to ensure they snooze safely.

Alone – Babies should sleep in their own space

Back – Place babies on their back.

Crib – Babies should sleep in an empty crib, bassinet, or pack n' play with a fitted sheet.

The American Academy of Pediatrics seriously discourages the sharing of the bed by a parent with an infant due to the possibility of horrific accidents. They clarify that when parents are exhausted or are distracted, such as when on their phones and the child is on a soft surface, the chances of suffocation dramatically increase. This tragic accident is a harsh reminder of the need to abide by these guidelines to guarantee the safety of our children while they sleep.

Officer responders found a house on North Sixth Street in Sunbury in the early morning hours, approximately 2:30 a.m., where they found a tragic scene. They discovered Smart frantically trying to resuscitate the infant, doing CPR on a small, lifeless form stretched out on the living room bed. The poor thing had already been declared dead by the time the rescue team arrived.

Something hit them right off: a large, discolored bruise on the baby’s forehead. This discovery resulted in additional inquiries and the intervention of the Northumberland County Coroner and the Children and Youth Services.

Due to this heartbreaking accident, Usadel was charged with the involuntary manslaughter of the baby without intent. They were also charged with endangering the life of the child. Both Smart and Usadel were accused of failing to protect the baby. They were both led away to the Northumberland County Jail to await further proceedings in the case.

The detectives chose to search for evidence at the house. They removed some bedding, pillows, and clothing because they may contain information that would assist them in knowing what occurred. The bond for Usadel was set at $50,000. Smart’s bond was set at $10,000. Both of them are in a tough spot, and their futures are now tied to the outcome of this investigation.

Three other kids were in the house at the time, and they’ve been taken into the care of the local child welfare services since then. Smart said it was usually Usadel’s job to put Zane to sleep, but his admission that she frequently dozed off with the baby in her arms.

This heartbreaking situation brings to light how we raise our kids today, especially when it comes to using our phones and other devices around them and making sure they sleep safely. The advice from the pros is clear: babies should always snooze solo on a solid, even surface, without any pillows, blankets, or anything soft that could be a hazard.

Now, this whole tragic mess is in the hands of the legal folks. The parents are in serious trouble because they didn’t give their baby the safest sleep setup—a crib—and it cost them their child’s life. People are paying attention to this case because it’s so sad that something so easily avoided could happen.

The lawyers are likely to push for strong action, especially because everyone can see that this could’ve been prevented.