7 Hollywood Celebrities Who Found Love More Than Once and Said 'I Do' To Many Times

List of Celebrities Who Kept Loving and Marrying

Image Source: Getty Images | Express Newspapers

Also Read: When Harry Styles' Said He Wants to Date Kate Winslet and Angelina Jolie, Unveiled His 'Fantasy'

As actress Zsa Zsa Gabor once quipped, "A girl must marry for love and keep on marrying until she finds it." She practiced what she preached and tied the knot nine times in her lifetime. Elizabeth Taylor followed suit with eight. And it seems not only the females but also male actors took inspiration and got married multiple times. From the classic Hollywood age to the 21st century, famous names kept believing in the institution of marriage - here they are.

1. Zsa Zsa Gabor

Image Source: Getty Images | Michael Ochs

Gabor tops the list of getting married the most number of times. The Hungarian-American actress walked down the aisle nine times, and her first marriage was in 1937 to a Turkish politician, Burhan Asaf Belge. However, she later admitted she had an extramarital affair with the then-president of Turkey, Kemal Ataturk, while still married. Her longest marriage was to Prinz von Anhalt from 1986 until her 2016 death and her shortest was with de Alba, annulled the same day.

Also Read: Kate Winslet Followed Leonardo to His Hotel Room to Convince Him to do Titanic: "Not Doing This Without You"

2. Elizabeth Taylor

Image Source: Getty Images | Michael Ochs

Also Read: Kate Winslet Says She Would Have Been ‘Disgusted’ If Her Ancestors Had Money — Though She Has $90 Million

Elizabeth Taylor is next in line with eight weddings and seven husbands. How? She got married to Welsh actor Richard Burton twice. The Cleopatra actress was married to hotel heir Conrad Hilton Jr., actor Michael Wilding, producer Mike Todd, actor and singer Eddie Fisher, actor Burton, politician John Warner, and construction worker Larry Fortensky. Taylor was married to Burton from 1964 to 1974, got divorced, and re-married gain from 1975 to 1976. Taylor also has two sons and two daughters.

3. Larry King

Image Source: Getty Images | Jean-Paul Aussenard

Similar to Elizabeth Taylor, Larry King also married eight times to seven different women. The American author, who died in 2021, was still married to his last wife, actor Shawn Southwick, though they were separated. King's first marriage was to his childhood sweetheart Freda Miller in 1952. However, it was over the following year. His other wives were Annette Kaye, former Playboy bunny Alene Akins, Mickey Sutphin, production assistant Sharon Lepore, and businesswoman Julie Alexander. King has five children.

4. Melanie Griffith

Image Source: Getty Images | Rachel Luna

Actor Melanie Griffith got married four times- to Don Johnson (twice), Steven Bauer, Johnson again, and Antonio Banderas. Griffith's first marriage lasted only six months to Johnson when she was 18 years old and he was 26. The duo re-married 13 years later following her marriage to Bauer. This time, their union lasted seven years, and the couple welcomed their daughter and Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson. Her other kids are - Alexander Griffith Bauer and Stella Banderas.

5. James Cameron

Image Source: Getty Images | Lia Toby

James Cameron married five times. The Avatar director got married to Sharon Williams, producer Gale Anne Hurd, fellow director Kathryn Bigelow, Terminator star Linda Hamilton, and actor Suzy Amis. The 69-year-old wed Amis in 2000 and is still happily married. The duo met on the sets of the Romantic Drama Titanic, where Amis played the role of Rose's (Kate Winslet) granddaughter, Lizzy. The former actress and Cameron are parents to three daughters and another daughter from his relationship with Hamilton.

6. Frank Sinatra

Image Source: Getty Images | Michael Ochs

The legendary Frank Sinatra had many females in his life till the time he died in 1882 at the age of 82. Sinatra was engaged to both actress Lauren Bacall and dancer Juliette Prowse, per The Washington Post. However, despite broken relationships, he walked down the aisle four times. The blue-eyed singer was first married to Nancy Barbato from 1939-1951. Then he married Ava Gardner (1951-57), followed by Mia Farrow from 1966-68, and lastly, Barbara Sinatra until his death.

7. Martin Scorsese

Image Source: Getty Images | Samir Hussein

Director Martin Scorsese has married five times- Laraine Marie Brennan, writer Julia Cameron, actor Isabella Rossellini (above), producer Barbara De Fina, and book editor Helen Schermerhorn Morris. The director behind films like Raging Bull married writer Julia Cameron in the 70s but divorced just after a year, followed by marriage to actress Isabella Rossellini between 1979 and 1983 before moving on with producer Barbara De Fina in 1985, which also ended. However, the 80-year-old is still married to Morris since 1999.

More from Inquisitr

Titanic 107th Anniversary: Seven Things You Didn’t Know About The Luxury Ship’s Doomed Maiden Voyage

‘Titanic’ Celebrates The 21st Anniversary Of Its Debut In Theaters And Fans Still ‘Won’t Let Go’