7 Celebrities Who Can't Stand President Joe Biden at Any Cost

Voters are gearing up for a pivotal election, deeply divided between incumbent President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger, Donald Trump. While enjoying substantial support, Biden also encounters vigorous opposition, notably from dedicated Trump supporters, including several outspoken celebrities who consistently criticize the Biden administration, including certain celebrities who frequently criticize him. One recurring critique revolves around his age, although detractors cite various other reasons for their disapproval. Here's looking at seven such celebrities who can't stand Biden at any cost.

1. Kristy Swanson

Kristy Swanson rose to prominence with her role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. However, she gained attention for portraying the character in the less successful film adaptation before the widely loved TV series. More recently, she has gained attention for expressing conservative viewpoints, frequently utilizing her platform to voice criticism of Biden. Back in 2021, she tweeted, "Somebody needs to tell Joe Biden that as President of The United States of America, it is his 'patriotic duty' to speak the truth." The following year in 2022 she tweeted, "They claim — '81 million votes for Biden,' and there still isn't one yard sign, flag, bumper sticker, t-shirt or hat anywhere to be found across this entire Country," hinting at her disdain for Biden.

2. Jim Caviezel

In 2023, Jim Caviezel played a key role in the film Sound of Freedom, which revolved around the fight against child s*x trafficking. While some supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory embraced the film, the director has clarified that Sound of Freedom isn't explicitly aligned with QAnon beliefs. Yet, remarks made by Caviezel during an interview on Fox and Friends prompted scrutiny about the film's connection as he said, "We got to start with Donald Trump. He's got to be in there because he's going to go after the traffickers." That perspective may have influenced some remarks he made regarding a video showing Biden engaging in playfulness with a toddler, where he jokingly put his mouth on the child's shoulder. "I would have pushed him off real quick. Secret Service would have had to tackle me because I would have popped him," Caviezel shared on The Benny Show.

3. Randy Quaid

In recent times, Randy Quaid has emerged as a vocal opponent of Biden, particularly provoked by the POTUS' remarks in 2021 characterizing the decisions of Texas and Mississippi to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic as "Neanderthal thinking." Quaid's response took a humorous tone in a tweet he posted, "As a native Texan I am appalled our president has called me a Neanderthal. 23AndMe has verified that I have NO Neanderthal ancestry gene in my genetic code. This is not to say Neanderthal lives don't matter, just sayin' a lot of us Texans have grounds for a class action suit."

4. Kevin Sorbo

Kevin Sorbo has established himself as a vocal advocate for conservative cultural values, as seen in his appearance on Newsmax where he expressed disapproval of Biden's omission of Jesus in his remarks during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. "We're past hiding any of the hypocrisy that this president and his staff have to say," Sorbo said. Despite their differing political views, Sorbo and Xena star Lucy Lawless have engaged in frequent disagreements on social media. Sorbo also found himself in a dispute with Chrissy Teigen over comments he made on Twitter regarding Biden. In the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election, Sorbo expressed skepticism about Biden's lead in the polls. "I never see people driving around with Biden flags, someone want to explain how this guy who couldn't fill a high school auditorium is leading currently?" he tweeted.

5. John Schneider

In late 2023, however, John Schneider crossed a line with his strong dislike for Biden, delivering a concerning reply to one of the president's tweets. "My President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hanged," Schneider tweeted before deleting it as reported by Deadline. "We look at all threats against our protectees and, due to intent, this falls under the definition of a threat," a representative told the outlet. Schneider later released a statement clarifying that his tweet, which explicitly called for Biden's execution, had been misunderstood.

6. Dean Cain

Dean Cain frequently used social media to criticize Biden, referring to him as an "idiot" in one tweet and telling him he was "full of s***" in another. He also directly addressed Biden on Twitter to express his views on the trajectory of his presidency. "You're running America into the ground," Cain declared. Cain also commented on Biden's age during an interview on the British news network GBNews when questioned about the president's fitness for office. "I don't think so. I didn't feel he was fit to begin with ... Everybody knows he's old and he's senile. I don't think he is fit for it," he said.

7. Roseanne Barr

Comedian Roseanne Barr, renowned for her groundbreaking TV sitcom Roseanne, attempted to incorporate the contentious allegations against Trump as the basis for a sketch filmed at the New York City department store Bergdorf Goodman. In the video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Barr pretended to have a flashback, "Right now I realized that 26 years ago, Joe Biden raped me in that dressing room in that shoe department where I changed my shoes," she said. She further revealed, "No, I'm not. I need to sue," when asked by her son if she was doing fine.