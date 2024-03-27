Trump Once Said He Will 'Await His Apology' As the Biden Admin Approved New Section of Mexico Wall

The Biden administration’s approval of a new section of the Mexico border wall has ignited a war of words with former President Donald Trump. As President Joe Biden greenlit the construction in South Texas to curb illegal entry, Trump, not missing a chance, took to his Truth Social platform, demanding an apology and asserting, "Will Joe Biden apologize to me and America for taking so long to get moving, and allowing our country to be flooded with 15 million illegal immigrants, from places unknown? I will await his apology!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Trump posted this on Thursday, highlighting his long-standing criticism of Biden’s handling of border security. Trump’s assertion is not merely a rhetorical jab; it appears to be a direct challenge to the Biden administration’s reversal of his policies. According to The Hill, the Department of Homeland Security's decision to waive 26 federal laws to permit border wall construction in Starr County, Texas, signified a prominent departure from Biden’s earlier stand on this particular issue.

This move— signifying the first use of executive power by Biden (and reminiscent of Trump’s approach)—has stoked tensions surrounding immigration policies. Trump even went on to say, "So interesting to watch Crooked Joe Biden break every environmental law in the book to prove that I was right when I built 560 miles (they incorrectly state 450 in the story!) of [a] brand new, beautiful border wall. As I have stated often, over thousands of years, there are only two things that have consistently worked, wheels, and walls!”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

As per BBC, during his presidency, Trump diverted billions in defense and military funds to fund the construction of a border wall—a significant policy and the prime focus of his 2016 campaign. However, after Congress denied full funding, executive powers became the alternative option for the ex-Republican President.

Biden, in stark contrast to Trump’s approach, quickly negated the state of emergency on the southern border upon taking office and redirected funds back to their original purposes or to address environmental concerns stemming from wall construction. Naturally, this shift by Biden indicated a change in policy and perspective regarding immigration and border security.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Drew Angerer

The current decision to build a new section of the border wall in Texas—a step that astonished many—also reflected the Biden administration’s ever-changing stance on immigration, as per many political experts. The decision comes at a time of rising levels of illegal border crossings, which have been a challenge for past and current administrations. However, as per the same BBC report, Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized the move, stating that a wall is 'contrary' to what President Biden had previously advocated.

The clash between Trump and Biden over the border wall highlights the ongoing debate surrounding immigration and border security in the United States. As the Biden administration grapples with the complexities of the issue, the decision to construct a new section of the wall has far-reaching implications, reigniting a contentious chapter in American politics.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 9, 2023. It has since been updated.