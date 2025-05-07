68-Year-Old Woman Lets Her Plastic Surgeon Son Give Her a Facelift—But the Price Tag Left Her Stunned!

Looking younger than what one’s actual age is a dream that a lot of people have and thanks to medical science, it is now possible through the means of plastic surgery. However, the selection of the plastic surgeon is an important step in the process as the wrong doctor can lead to horrible results. That is why, when 68 years old Linda Truesdale decided to go under the knife, her obvious choice was her son, Dr. Carl Truesdale.

Carl is a board-certified plastic surgeon and when his mother Linda was finally ready for her surgery, he asked her, “Well, mom, you think you’re ready?” To this Linda replied, “Yeah, but let’s just kind of take baby steps” as reported by PEOPLE. While Linda simply wanted to tweak some of her facial features that made her look older, Carl was a master of giving people back their youthful look and he promised to do the same for his mother.

During the past fall, Linda underwent her first operation in which her lips and upper eyelids were lifted. She was 68 years old and remained awake the whole time while being under local anesthesia. She told PEOPLE, “I’m the type of person that wants to see it.”

The aftermath of the surgery was also mostly smooth for Linda barring the time when she ate a bag full of kettle-cooked potato chips and tried to pick something up from the floor, activities that were strictly prohibited by her doctor son. However, apart from these, she recovered fine and the results were also quite amazing.

After four months, the second surgery took place, in which she had a “deep-plane facelift to address her ‘drooping’ neck, jowls and chin line” as reported by PEOPLE. This operation took seven hours to be done and Linda could not remain awake for this one though she had wanted to.

Talking about the pain that the operation caused, Linda told PEOPLE, “I really expected more pain. There was just one area near my hairline where he did the upper brow lift that was tender. It felt like when you get your hair braided or get a weave, and they pulled too tight.” This operation also turned out to be successful and Linda got the look she wanted.

Talking about charging his mother for her operation, Carl, who generally charges $60,000-$120,000 for full facial rejuvenations, told PEOPLE, “How do you charge the woman who gave you life?” While Linda was certain of Carl’s abilities and would not have chosen any other surgeon over him, she also had her apprehensions about the same.

Talking about how she felt tensed before the operation, Linda told PEOPLE, “the time that I really had reservations was the night before the surgery. and I’m thinking, okay, we’re getting ready to do this thing, what if something happens to me? How is my son going to survive that? So I had some sleepless hours the night before, and just prayed about it. But, I believed that he could do this.”

From Carl’s perspective, the whole procedure looked a bit different, as he mentioned to PEOPLE, “Of course, every patient matters deeply to me, but there’s something unique about operating on your own mother. As I worked, I kept thinking, ‘This is the person who gave me life,’ and I found myself wondering if my anatomy mirrors hers. That said, I followed the same protocols I do for all my patients. The only difference? Instead of going home to recover, she healed in my back house — with her son checking in on her every step of the way.”

The fact that Linda’s operations went successfully and she now looks a lot younger than her 68 years old self, stands not only as a testament to the magic of plastic surgery but also serves as a beautiful reminder of the bond that she shares with her son.