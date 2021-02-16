Queen Elizabeth Responds To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Queen Elizabeth has responded to the news that her grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will sit down with Oprah Winfrey for their first formal interview since announcing their engagement in 2017.

The Daily Mail‘s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, tweeted: “Re Oprah interview, BP say: ‘The Duke and Duchess are no longer working members of the Royal Family and therefore any decisions they take with regard to media commitments are matters for them. As non-working MRF they are under no obligation to inform the Royal Household of such plans.’ ”

Followers of the reporter tweeted their commentary regarding the situation.

“I’m trying to grasp just what entitlements they lost when they left their roles as working members of the RF. So far they’ve kept their titles, their prestige, their perks, their privacy, million $$ mansions, friends in high places, while not giving anything back to the people,” claimed one follower.

“Problem is they’re getting media deals & Oprah tell-alls ONLY because they’re RF members. HMQ & Co need to get a grip on this… This isn’t like Diana but it will be framed as such,” wrote a second Twitter user.

Another follower claimed that Oprah should not hold back on ask hard-hitting questions of Meghan, such as if she thought they would be sitting there together if she were not married to Prince Harry?

CBS Television announced via a press release that the special will be titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

Oprah will speak with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview that will cover everything from stepping into life as part of the royal family to marriage and motherhood.

The women will also discuss Meghan’s philanthropic work and how she handles life under intense public pressure.

The two women will then be joined by Harry. Thereafter, the couple will speak about their move to the United States, which took place in March 2020, and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

As noted in a story published by The Inquisitr, The Daily Mail cited a source who said there was “no way back to official duties,” for the couple as representatives of the monarchy since stepping back as senior royals one year ago.

The British newspaper claimed that the couple would likely lose their remaining patronages. These include removing the prince of his three remaining honorary military titles and ending his ties with the Rugby Football Union, Rugby Football League, and London Marathon. Meghan may have to end her work as a patron of the National Theatre. This title was handed directly to the former Suits actress by the Queen herself, who held the position for 45 years.