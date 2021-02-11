WWE News: Two ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstars Announce Their Real-life Engagement

WWE superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim are the latest couple in the company to get engaged. The news came courtesy of the latter superstar’s Twitter account in a post that she shared with her 194,000 followers on Thursday.

Yim took to the social media platform and shared a picture of the newly engaged couple, both of whom looked delighted to have taken the next big step in their relationship.

Yim also showed off her engagement ring, which was silver and boasted a diamond in the center. The Retribution member looked healthy again too, having previously tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

As WrestlingNews.co pointed out, the Monday Night Raw superstars have been dating for years. They became romantically involved while they were both still competing on the independent circuit.

The news was also warmly received by their fans and peers. The post has received over 2,000 retweets and 13,000 likes at the time of this writing. Many of Yim’s followers also flocked to the comments section to congratulate the future newlyweds.

Former Impact Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie made an appearance and sent her best regards, suggesting that inter-promotional rivalries mean nothing when it comes to love.

“Congrats you guys,” she tweeted, followed by a slew of emoji.