‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Surprise: Kyle Confides In Mariah

Surprising new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Kyle confides in Mariah. These two have long been friends, and recently, Kyle hired Mariah to take over Summer’s old job, so it’s not surprising that they discuss what’s going on. Y&R head writer and co-executive producer Josh Griffith recently dished the upcoming storyline to Soap Opera Digest.

After hearing Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) bombshell news, Kyle (Michael Mealor) told Summer (Hunter King) about his affair with a married woman named Tara. He even mentioned that her husband is a powerful business mogul named Ashland Locke. However, he stopped short of telling her that he may be the father of a three-year-old little boy.

Summer felt the whole thing was a nonstory, even with Sally (Courtney Hope) knowing the details, but she didn’t know about the child. Because he feels guilty, Kyle ends up telling the whole sordid affair to Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

“Kyle is overwhelmed with guilt from keeping this secret from Summer. This leads him to confess to Mariah. Kyle knows he can trust her and won’t run the risk of being judged by opening up to Jack,” previewed Griffith.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

While Mariah is busy with her own drama preparing to be Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) surrogate, which is no small thing, she listens to his concerns. Surely he realizes the need to tell Summer the whole truth, but he’s worried. It’s unclear what Mariah will advise him to do, but it seems like he decides to do a bit of investigating into the toddler.

Sure, looking into the situation may alert Locke that something is going on, and he could even find out about Kyle’s affair with his wife, which iis dangerous. However, he doesn’t want to blow up his relationship if he doesn’t have to. He’s aware that Theo could’ve lied or exaggerated things.

“Since Kyle learned the news about Tara’s son from Theo, there’s reason to believe that Theo is lying. Kyle knows this news may have a damaging effect on his relationship with Summer, soo he makes the decision to keep quiet until he knows more,” Griffith said.

It seems likely that the child will turn out to be Kyle’s little boy, which will cause a lot of problems for him. He will likely want to be part of his son’s life, but Summer may not be ready to be a stepmother. Plus, Locke is sure to try to get revenge if he finds out about the whole thing.