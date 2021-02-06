Donald Trump Might Launch His Own ‘Trumper’ Social Media Platform, Report Says

During an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel, Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, claimed the real estate mogul is eyeing his own social media platform.

As reported by Breitbart, Miller said Trump would likely “reemerge on social media” in the near future.

“Whether that’s joining an existing platform or creating his new platform, there are a number of different options and a number of different meetings that they’ve been having on that front. Nothing is imminent on that.”

The publication claimed Trump’s potential social media network would be called “Trumper” or something similar.

According to Miller, the former president is considering all of his current options — from joining existing emerging social media platforms to creating his own to compete with the Silicon Valley Big Tech companies he frequently targeted during his presidency for purported conservative bias.

“All options are on the table. A number of things are being discussed. Stay tuned there because you know he’s going to be back on social media. We’re just kind of figuring out which avenue makes the most sense.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump previously floated the idea of launching his own social media platform after he was banned from Twitter. Not long after the ban, he returned to the platform under the @POTUS account to hint at the possibility.

He was banned from Twitter for tweets that the company deemed were incitements of violence. The permanent suspension from the platform came in the wake of the riots at the U.S. Capitol last month and calls from company employees for the former American leader to be removed.

Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

As noted by Breitbart, alternative social media platforms that Trump could join include Parler and Gab. The publication stressed that creating a social media platform himself would be a “massive undertaking” and would “require lots of investment and technological infrastructure.” Nevertheless, the outlet noted the support Trump received in the 2020 election — 75 million Americans — and suggested the possible business venture could ultimately be a success.

Trump has long accused technology companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter of being biased towards his campaign and conservatives in general. But a recent study from New York University complicated these claims after it found no evidence of conservative bias on such platforms. Still, The Daily Caller noted one of the report’s funders was Craig Newmark, a major donor to President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.