Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Rey’s Shocking Ultimatum For Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week, February 8 through 12, teases Sharon and Rey face a significant conflict when he gives her an ultimatum over her ex-husband. Devon and Amanda move forward, and she wants to get intensely personal. Elena and Nate also enjoy some time together, and he asks her some pointed questions about his cousin.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) haven’t even been married for two months, and Sharon is already breaking his trust by spending a lot of time with Adam (Mark Grossman), helping treat Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). While Rey was aware, she would be helping in Chelsea’s therapy, which didn’t extend to unexpected visits to their house from Adam. Rey walked in on them, holding hands and looking at each other wistfully, and he didn’t appreciate it.

Next week, Rey draws a line in the sand. He firmly tells Sharon that he does not want her to see Adam anymore. Not at all. It seems unlikely this is a request Sharon can honor, so it’s sure to cause some drama for the newlyweds.

Elsewhere, Devon (Bryton James) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) get real with each other. They have their first date at his penthouse, and she wants to know Devon’s deepest, darkest secret that he wouldn’t want anybody else ever to know. Unfortunately for Amanda, Devon can’t tell her his real secret because he promised Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to keep their night together to himself.

The date goes well despite what Devon must keep to himself, and Amanda and Devon end up sleeping together, which could be the beginning of a complicated triangle. The whole thing is made even more complicated because Amanda is his late wife’s twin sister.

Speaking of Devon, Elena and Nate (Sean Dominic) enjoy some time away. Elena has a bad dream, and she tries to play it off. However, Nate gets right to the point with his girlfriend. he wants to know if her dream had anything to do with his cousin. Elena doesn’t realize it, but Nate saw her and Devon having coffee on the Crimson Lights patio the other day when she refused to tell him what was wrong with her. It seems likely that he’s starting to put two and two together, and the questions about where she spent the night during the ice storm will likely come up soon. Elena will find it difficult to throw Nate off track.