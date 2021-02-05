Marjorie Taylor Greene Laughs At Democrat ‘Morons,’ Says She’s Fine With Being Kicked Off Committees

On Friday, controversial Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia slammed Democratic Party politicians for voting to remove her from House committees.

In a tweet, Greene called Democrats “morons” and said that she she doesn’t mind being removed from her posts because conservatives “have no say on committees anyway.”

“I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one like me free time.”

As Newsmax reported, Greene was kicked off the Education and Labor and Budget committees after Democrats accused her of amplifying conspiracy theories and threatening elected officials with violence.

At a press conference on Friday, she said that serving on House panels would have been a “waste of time” and claimed that she is now free to deliver for her constituents and conservatives across the United States.

“I can talk to more people and make connections and build a huge amount of support that I’ve already got started from people that want to put America first,” Greene told reporters.

The congresswoman stressed that Georgians elected her because she is a capable businesswoman and said that it was “hypocritical” to kick her off lower chamber panels over comments she made in the past when Americans are still “devastated” over the Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality.

Greene also slammed members of the press, suggesting that reporters should apologize for spending years alleging that former President Donald Trump won the 2016 election with the help of the Russian government.

The Georgia Republican noted that she was “sorry for saying all those things,” but quickly went back to bashing her political opponents. She slammed Democratic politicians for voting to impeach Trump and said that the upcoming impeachment trial will be a “circus.”

The House impeached Trump last month, claiming that he incited an insurrection against the U.S. government when he told a violent group of his supporters to storm the Capitol building and stop the certification of Electoral College votes.

According to Greene, however, Trump bears no responsibility for what his supporters did.

“The responsibility falls squarely on those that invaded the Capitol. The ones that planned it ahead of time. Those are the people that should be held accountable,” she said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, groups such as the Human Rights Campaign and Republican Jewish Coalition have condemned Greene’s behavior and comments, demanding that GOP leaders take disciplinary actions against her.

Greene recently said that she enjoys Trump’s backing, claiming that he called her to express his support.