Three Huge ‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Chelsea Loses It

Three huge The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for February 1 through 5 tease that Faith and Nikki clash when the teen gets frustrated by her family’s meddling. Elsewhere, Lily turns to Amanda when Victoria causes more problems with Billy. Finally, Adam pushes Chelsea too far by bringing in Sharon to help her recover.

Faith Pushes Back

Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) with her family and its interference in her teenage life, according to SheKnows Soaps. Once again, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) steps up to help out her wayward granddaughter, but Faith pushes back. She resists Nikki’s help, which may end up being the wake-up call that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) need to get real help for their daughter.

After she experienced bullying due to the revelations about what Adam (Mark Grossman) did to her when she was born, Faith has spiraled out of control. Her drinking and hanging out with older kids is getting her into trouble she may not be able to stop, and there’s no doubt that Nikki, along with the rest of the Newmans, will stop at nothing to save Faith.

Lily Leans On Amanda

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has not kept her dislike of Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) relationship a secret. She’s done plenty to try to come between the new couple, and now Lily finds herself leaning on Amanda (Mishael Morgan) when things get rough. The women bonded during a business trip to New York City, and now Lily needs somebody to bounce some ideas off of when things get rough with Victoria’s interference. Lily trusts that Amanda will end up pointing her in the right direction, and these women’s bond grows even stronger.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

This week Victoria also spends some time reliving some of the ups and downs she’s had with Billy. It’s unclear if the good will outweigh the bad for her at this time. Even if it does, Billy seems firmly set on making things work out with Lily, so it could be too late for Victoria to reclaim her ex.

Chelsea Loses It

Adam (Mark Grossman) hoped to motivated Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) by having Sharon (Sharon Case) join her recovery team. Adam’s plot to help get Chelsea moving again may work too well, though. Chelsea has been pushed too far, and she may lose it in a big way as different scenarios play out in her mind. Adam has no idea how much having Sharon there all the time tortures Chelsea, but she may end up being able to tell him or show him soon. However, it may not be the positive breakthrough he’d hoped to see her have.