NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors Could Be Among Lonzo Ball’s Top Trade Destinations, Per ‘CBS Sports’

With rumors suggesting that the New Orleans Pelicans are open to trading Lonzo Ball ahead of the March 25 deadline, a recent report listed five potential destinations for the fourth-year point guard, including the Toronto Raptors.

On Saturday, CBS Sports‘ Sam Quinn explained that Ball is the NBA’s “preeminent distressed asset,” a top collegiate prospect whose career has lacked stability thus far, considering how he’s played for three different coaches and five different lineups across two teams. He suggested that the 23-year-old may need to be traded to a team that could provide him with the stability he desires, one that could allow him to properly leverage his high basketball IQ, versatile skill set, and above-average size for his position.

In his entry for the Raptors, Quinn wrote that Ball could be the ideal replacement for the aging Kyle Lowry as Fred VanVleet’s backcourt partner. While the former UCLA star is not a good a shooter as Lowry and does not draw charges as well, he could potentially thrive through the guidance of the Raptors’ “revered” coaching staff, which has been known for helping players improve their shooting skills.

“OG Anunoby made 31.1 percent of his 3-pointers in his final collegiate season. He’s up to 43.3 percent this season. Pascal Siakam’s improvement was even more impressive prior to his collapse this season. The Raptors can teach shooting. They can teach all-around scoring.”

Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

Citing further examples, Quinn noted that Lowry was also able to make substantial improvements on offense since joining the Raptors. And now that he’s a few months shy of his 35th birthday, he could also serve as a mentor to Ball and help him develop into a capable scorer, the CBS Sports reporter added.

In addition, it was suggested that Ball fits Toronto’s “type,” as he is a smart player who can contribute on both ends of the floor, much like Marc Gasol and Danny Green did during their time up north.

“That is what Ball could be on the right team, and with Lowry’s career drawing to a close, his upside would appeal to a Toronto team due for some amount of retooling,” Quinn concluded.

In addition to the Raptors, the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets, and Chicago Bulls were also mentioned as possible landing spots for Ball in the event the Pelicans move him prior to the deadline. Earlier in the week, Bleacher Report also recommended the Portland Trail Blazers — whose starting shooting guard, C.J. McCollum, is sidelined indefinitely due to a foot injury — as a theoretical destination for the former No. 2 overall draft pick.