‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Fan Favorites Return

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of February 1 and beyond reveal that several fan favorites pop up in Genoa City over the coming days and weeks. Check out who and when these familiar faces return to the storylines.

Tricia Cast brings Nina to visit Chance (Donny Boaz) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) on Thursday, February 4, according to SheKnows Soaps. Nina showed up to watch her son tie the knot with Abby, who is both a Newman and a Chancellor uniting all three legacy families, in December for Y&R‘s special milestone episode. Now she’s back in town again, and it likely has something to do with the fertility storyline that Chance and Abby have going on right now.

Abby learned she couldn’t carry a child, and then Chance got the devastating news that he is unable to sire a baby due to getting shot. Although Mariah (Camryn Grimes) agreed to serve as the couple’s surrogate, it seems like they will end up looking into adoption to grow their family. Perhaps Niina will have some wise advice for them as they move forward.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Many viewers were blindsided to learn that Tyler Johnson was out as bad boy Theo Vanderway. After a year of tying him to the Brooks family, it was shocking to see the sudser send Theo to Pairs, especially when his storyline has just gotten good. Well, good news for those fans because Theo will be back wreaking some havoc on his cousin Kyle (Michael Mealor) on February 8.

He shows up to spill some tea about Kyle’s past, and Sally (Courtney Hope) is happy to find out anything she can to use against Summer (Hunter King). After Summer’s successful dirt finding mission to Los Angeles, Sally is desperate to figure out a way to bring down Summer and Kyle so that she comes out on top.

Speaking of L.A., Don Diamont makes his triumphant return to Y&R during the first two weeks of February. While he portrayed Brad for decades, he’ll be playing Dollar Bill Spencer in his upcoming stint on the CBS daytime drama. Bill is on the sudser’s sister soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, and his appearance in Genoa CIty is linked to the crossover storyline with Sally, Summer, and Kyle.

No matter who he is, viewers are excited to see Diamont back on their screens and in the storylines. It’ll be interesting to find out of any residents happen to notice his similarities to Brad.