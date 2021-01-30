NBA Rumors: Harrison Barnes & Glenn Robinson III Could Be Traded To Heat For Three Players & A First-Rounder

After reaching the NBA Finals last year, the Miami Heat are off to a disappointing start in the 2020-21 NBA season. With the absence of Jimmy Butler and some of their key players due to health issues, the Heat are struggling to win games and currently sitting in the No. 13 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 6-12 record. Even if all their players return to their 100 percent health, some people believe that Miami should seek major roster upgrades in order to have a legitimate chance of defending their throne in the Eastern Conference against powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network suggested a hypothetical deal that would enable the Heat to acquire Harrison Barnes and Glenn Robinson III from the Sacramento Kings before the 2021 trade deadline. In the proposed trade scenario, Miami would be sending a package that includes KZ Okpala, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, and a 2025 first-round pick to Sacramento in exchange for Barnes and Robinson III.

“Harrison Barnes and Glenn Robinson III would be on their way to the Miami Heat in this trade. Robinson is a three-point threat that would help Miami along the perimeter while Barnes gives them some veteran experience. This is a depth move for a team looking to compete in the Eastern Conference once again. Barnes is having a strong start to the season and can play multiple positions on the wing. Meanwhile, Robinson III is a solid ‘3-and-D’ option.”

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Barnes and Robinson may not be All-Star caliber players, but they would be great additions to the Heat. They would give them two solid role players that would help Butler and Bam Adebayo carry the team in the 2020-21 NBA season. Barnes would give them a reliable scoring option who has championship experience, while Robinson III would improve the team’s depth in the wing and floor-spacing.

If the proposed deal becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Heat, but also the Kings. With the team currently one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, it would be best for them to trade their veterans and focus on the development of their young core. By sending Barnes and Robinson to South Beach, they wouldn’t only be creating more playing time for their young players, but they would also be receiving assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. Though they are only included in the deal for salary-matching purposes, Iguodala and Olynyk could serve as great mentors to the Kings’ young core.