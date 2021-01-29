GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Slammed For Mocking Parkland Shooting Survivor

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado came under fire on Friday for mocking Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg, Newsweek reported.

On Thursday, Hogg tweeted that Boebert and her colleague, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, pose a threat to other lawmakers’ safety because they insist on carrying guns on Capitol grounds.

The Colorado Republican was quick to respond to Hogg, calling him a “child.”

“David, please. We all saw how tough you were when questioned face to face. Give your keyboard a rest, child.”

Democrats in the House of Representatives condemned Boebert for attacking Hogg, who became a gun control activist after the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which left 17 of his classmates dead.

“Bullying children who watched their classmates die. Classy,” Florida Rep. Omari Hardy tweeted.

Democrat Jason Crow, Boebert’s fellow Coloradoan, wrote that “those who haven’t experienced the trauma of mass shootings usually talk the toughest. But the tough talk and bullying of survivors is the ultimate sign of weakness.”

“What’s wrong couldn’t find a middle schooler to pick on?” asked Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego of Arizona.

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s adviser Olivia Troye slammed the Colorado Republican as well, describing her attacks on Hogg as “one of the most deplorable moments on social media by a sitting elected official.”

Troye called Boebert an “insurrectionist enabler,” referring to her alleged support for the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, and condemned her for attacking a school shooting survivor.

VoteVets, a veteran-focused PAC, echoed Troye’s sentiments, pointing out that Boebert endorsed former President Donald Trump’s evidence-free conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“We all saw how seditious you were when there was an election decided by the people,” the organization tweeted, adding that Boebert should be expelled from Congress.

In the tweet directed at Hogg, Boebert appeared to refer to an incident involving Greene. Greene, who was also elected this November, confronted Hogg in 2019 as he walked to the Capitol to advocate for stricter gun control laws.

According to a video clip that resurfaced earlier this week, Greene followed and berated Hogg, calling him a “coward” and claiming that billionaire philanthropist George Soros is funding his efforts.

Greene, who previously expressed support for the QAnon movement, recently came under fire after her old social media posts resurfaced. In some of them, she advocated for violence against prominent Democrats, spread conspiracy theories and made racist comments.