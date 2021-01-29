‘The Talk’ Host Amanda Kloots Feels Like ‘Sunshine’ In Brightly Colored Dress

The Talk host Amanda Kloots said she felt just like “sunshine” in a new Instagram snap taken on the set of the CBS talk series where she sits alongside Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Elaine Welteroth as they discuss trending social and entertainment topics.

Amanda wore a visually stunning long dress that swept the floor by her feet as she sat in her seat on the set of the talk show. The garment featured a collar that was buttoned up to the top of her neckline. It was a bright orange color that was covered in a similar-toned floral print. The front had tiny gold buttons that ran down the length of the front of the dress and long, flowing sleeves that were cinched at the wrists with wide cuffs.

Around Amanda’s waist, a long sash was tied at the midpoint of her stomach. The bottom of the garment had a peasant design, with voluminous layers of material that flowed to its bottom.

On her feet, the former Broadway dancer and wife of the late Nick Cordero wore gold shoes on her feet. They featured buckles on the side and a fringe top on the toe box. The Rock of Ages star died in July 2020 of complications due to COVID-19. The couple shares a little boy named Elvis.

Amanda wore her blonde tresses up in a topknot. Her hair was secured at the crown of her head as seen above.

The host sat in a dark blue club chair that is a part of The Talk seating area. Next to Amanda, a small table where she could place her notes if needed. Behind her, an array of greenery added a natural touch.

She wrote of her enthusiasm at being a part of the talk show and said that she could not believe how quickly the time had passed since she was first hired as part of the all-female cast earlier in January.

Fans of the talk show host adored the set snap.

“Oh hi, queen! You are totally rocking it, Amanda, I love to see your fashion choices every day,” wrote one fan.

“That dresssss, I am obsessed with this look,” claimed a second follower.

“I LOVE THIS!!! And I love the Nick shoes just peeking out. So beautiful,” penned a third Instagram user.

“This is my favorite look on you so far. You are fierce! Unreal, just completely unreal,” remarked a fourth fan.