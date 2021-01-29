Meghan McCain Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress Throwback Pic To Celebrate Best Pal Josh Rupley’s Birthday

Meghan McCain, a panelist on The View, looked stunning in a wedding dress throwback pic in celebration of her best pal Josh Rupley’s birthday.

She stood next to her pal for the photo which was taken in November 2017 at Meghan’s wedding to Ben Domenech. Josh also works as a hairstylist on the ABC weekday talk series which Meghan co-hosts with Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Joy Behar.

In the photograph, Meghan wore her bridal gown, a stunning creation by Marchesa. McCain told People Magazine of the creation that it was beaded and lace and light pink because she didn’t want to wear white.

She called the color very non-traditional and said that deciding on the dress was very easy. She called her overall fashion a “1930s look” and remarked that the gown looked like it could have been her grandmother’s but it was not. In her bouquet, Meghan carried a gorgeous arrangement of green, antique white, deep purple, and burgundy blooms.

Her hair was pulled back over her right ear and fashioned into long and loose waves that framed the left side of her face.

Standing next to Meghan in the photo upload seen below, Josh donned a faux fur jacket, a steel gray suit, a bolero tie over a white dress shirt, and a matching fedora. In his lapel was a flower as he was part of Meghan’s bridal party.

The wedding, reported People, took place at the McCain family ranch in Sedona, Arizona. The event reflected both the bride and groom’s personalities. The theme of the affair was western and featured not only a cigar bar but a gambling casino with roulette tables, poker tables, and slot machines. At the time, the event had 100 guests including close friends and family.

The event was pushed up in order for Meghan’s father the late Arizona State Senator John McCain to be able to walk his daughter down the aisle. Senator McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive stage 4 brain cancer, just four weeks earlier.

Meghan’s fans loved the throwback snap and her wonderful sentiments to her beloved friend.

“You looked beautiful in your gown! Gorgeous flowers as well,” wrote one fan.

“I just LOVE your outfit!!! Happy birthday to your friend!!” claimed a second follower.

“You look breathtaking! But I have to say you are more gorgeous than ever after having Liberty,” penned a third Instagram user.

“You look fantastic. Lovely bouquet. You are Blessed to have a friend like Josh,” remarked a fourth follower.