Mike Pence ‘In Fear For His Life’ Following Capitol Riot, Claims Joe Scarborough

On Wednesday, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough alleged that former Vice President Mike Pence is currently “in fear for his life” following the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, as reported by The Hill. The supporters of former President Donald Trump who participated in the riots and stormed the building were targeting Pence in the culmination of months of false claims of election fraud by the president and directly following an inflammatory speech by Trump placing blame on Pence for allowing Congress to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

“We’re now talking about a movement and a president that inspired people to come to Capitol Hill to try to kill — their words, not mine — the vice president of the United States and the Speaker of the House,” Scarborough said as he described those who entered the Capitol.

Since the inauguration, Pence has not established a permanent address, with The Independent reporting that he and his wife Karen were effectively “couch-surfing” at the homes of Republican allies in his home state of Indiana. The Pence’s are currently thought to be residing at a cabin owned by Governor Eric Holcomb, while there have been other claims that the former vice president is staying in a home owned by his brother in Columbus, Indiana.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

While the lack of a permanent address may be the result of Pence’s political roles over the past eight years — he was given official residences while serving as the governor of Indiana and the vice president — Scarborough alleged that it was an intentional effort to lay low because “there are people now who have Mike Pence on their hit list, because of Donald Trump… Mike Pence is in fear for his life because of Donald J. Trump.”

Trump called on Pence to challenge the electoral college results in his speech before the events of January 6. When the vice president said he did not have the power to do so, Trump tweeted that he was someone who lacked “courage.” During the storming of the Capitol, those that made it inside chanted “Where’s Mike Pence?” and “Hang Mike Pence” as they came within 100 feet of the former vice president during the day’s events. The Pence family will be able to retain their Secret Service protection for at least an additional six months following the end of the Trump administration.

Scarborough went on to call on lawmakers to take the events at the Capitol as seriously as September 11, 2001, and pretending it will go away and things will return to normal is a dangerous strategy.