WWE News: Former Superstar Threatens To Take Legal Action Against Hall Of Famer For ‘Outright Slander’

Former WWE superstar Ryback took to social media earlier this week, continuing his online feud with ex-colleague Mark Henry and suggesting that he intends to take legal action against the Hall of Famer.

On Monday night, Ryback tweeted that he has plans to speak to his attorney regarding his legal “options” against WWE, Henry, and the retired wrestler’s Busted Open Radio podcast. After tagging all three in his post, he accused Henry of committing “outright slander,” adding that while there are “enough” people who supposedly know the truth, he can’t let his former employer get away with such actions for much longer.

As documented by Give Me Sport, the word war between the two started last week when Ryback responded to a tweet from WWE on Fox and used the word “fake” when referring to professional wrestling. He went on to refer to championship belts as props, which further drew negative feedback from fans and fellow wrestlers. These included Henry, who said on Busted Open Radio that Ryback had a reputation for being “difficult” and unsafe in the ring.

Reacting to Ryback’s original comments, Henry also maintained that the term “fake” should not be used when referring to pro-wrestling and that he became a world champion in WWE because he’s a “damn good entertainer.”

“I hope you know how to fight for real because you know and I know there’s a lot of people that would whoop your a**,” the Hall of Famer continued.

“You owe the wrestling industry an apology. If you don’t, I think that pro wrestlers all over the world should never give you respect.”

On the latest episode of his own podcast, Ryback issued a lengthy response to Henry, stating that he has looked up to the former U.S. Olympian for years, as quoted by Wrestling News. After apologizing for his previous remarks about the legitimacy of pro-wrestling and title belts, he openly wondered why Henry didn’t send him a direct message so that the two of them could have a private conversation about the matter instead of going public with his negative reactions. The onetime Intercontinental Champion also admitted feeling “hurt” by Henry’s comments and seemed to accuse WWE of using the legendary grappler as a mouthpiece of sorts for its agendas.

Aside from potentially suing Henry for his allegedly slanderous statements, Ryback has been teasing some of his other future plans as he hopes to return to a major promotion more than four years after leaving WWE. As reported by The Inquisitr, “The Big Guy” hinted on Ryback TV that he will be “going to the competition” — a possible sign that he might soon be signing with AEW.