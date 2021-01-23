NFL Rumors: Texans High On Tua Tagovailoa, Potentially Paving Way For Deshaun Watson Trade

The Houston Texans are reportedly high on the abilities of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which could help set the stage for a potential trade of Deshaun Watson.

A growing number of reports have indicated that Watson wants out of Houston after a falling out with the front office over the direction of the franchise and its recent hiring decisions. That has reportedly put the 25-year-old signal caller on the block, with the Miami Dolphins being identified as a potential trade partner in a deal that would send Tagovailoa to the Texans.

There had initially been some reports that the Texans weren’t too high on the 2020 first-round pick, but Dolphin Nation noted that others have said Texans new general manager Nick Caserio was very high on him ahead of last year’s draft.

“It is totally unclear how likely it is that Watson ends up in Miami. However, if the Texans do indeed see Tagovailoa as a valuable asset, it must be assumed that the chances of a trade increase,” the report noted.

A number of insiders have already pegged the team as a top contender to land Watson. Bleacher Report noted that he had shown an interested in being dealt to the Dolphins, a team that has been speeding through a rebuild and just missed out on the playoffs this season at 10-6.

The outlet added that the Dolphins would be in good position to make a competitive offer, but would likely need to include their promising young quarterback in the package.

“Houston could get back its first- and second-round picks for this year in addition to Miami’s own draft compensation,” the outlet reported. “Tagovailoa would also serve as the quarterback of the future as the Texans head in a new direction.”

There have been a number of other teams connected to Watson, including the New York Jets, a team that possesses the valuable No. 2 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Jets are reportedly considering how to proceed with Sam Darnold, the third-year signal caller who has shown flashes of brilliant play but been plagued with injury and inconsistency. While some insiders believe he will return as starter in 2021, others believe that the Jets would pull the trigger on a deal for Watson if he is available.

As The Inquisitr reported, a handful of other franchises have been named as potential suitors, though it remains unclear exactly what the Texans plan to do with Watson or just what the asking price might be if he does go on the block.