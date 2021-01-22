Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Mariah Stuns Tessa

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week, January 25 through 29, teases some bombshell moments in Genoa City. Mariah starts it off by leaving Tessa speechless. Then, Elena finds herself stuck at Devon’s. Finally, Sally overhears Summer drop some truth on Jack, and she worries.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) spend some time together on the Crimson Lights patio. Mariah leaves her girlfriend stunned when she asks Tessa about becoming pregnant. Certainly, Tessa must initially wonder if Mariah discusses them having children together, which might be tough given how much Tessa is away on tour.

However, Mariah actually includes Tessa in her decision-making process after Abby (Melissa Ordway) asks her to serve as a surrogate. Abby cannot carry a child, so she wants somebody else to carry one for her. She turns to her maid of honor, but Mariah might not be ready to rent out her uterus for the next nine months. Before she does anything, though, Mariah must talk things through with her girlfriend.

Speaking of girlfriend’s, Devon’s (Bryton James) ex shows up on his doorstep. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) has a problem, and she needs some help. Her car won’t start, and they’re in the middle of a big ice storm in Genoa City. She seems to be stuck at his penthouse with no way home. While they’re stormed in with each other, Devon and Elena reconnect. He tries desperately to understand when she started developing feelings for Nate (Sean Dominic). When Elena admits she never had any feelings for the doctor, Devon is gobsmacked. He realizes that his growing closeness with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) pushed Elena away and caused her to turn to somebody else for comfort as she despaired. Watch for these two to heat up in a big way as the cold leaves them iced indoors.

Finally, Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) return from Los Angeles. Jack (Peter Bergman) is ready to hear a rundown of what they accomplished during their business trip. Summer happily tells her former step-father that their visit with Spencer Publications was quite fruitful. Not only did they get a new partnership out of the deal, but also they learned some important information.

Sally (Courtney Hope) looks horrified as she eavesdrops on Summer and Jack’s conversation. Because of Summer’s social media posts from L.A., Sally knows that she met with Flo (Katrina Bowden), and there’s no doubt Sally’s former rival spilled all the dirt on her.