Republican Files Articles Of Impeachment Against Joe Biden

Only a day after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, a member of the House Republican caucus filed articles of impeachment against him.

As The Hill reported, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Thursday that Biden needs to be impeached because members of his family improperly profited from his decades-long public service career.

“His pattern of abuse of power as [Barack Obama’s] Vice President is lengthy and disturbing. [Biden] has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies.”

The text of Greene’s articles of impeachment was not immediately available, so it remains unclear what impeachable offenses she claims Biden has committed. Her statement suggests that she has an issue with the fact that Biden’s son sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company and made other international business deals while his father was in office.

Biden has consistently denied any wrongdoing, stressing that neither his son nor any member of his family cashed in on his political connections. During the 2020 election, the former Delaware senator had to defend himself against allegations of corruption, as then-President Donald Trump and his Republican allies tried to derail his campaign.

Greene announced last week that she would introduce articles of impeachment as soon as Biden is inaugurated, so the move hardly came as a surprise. She made the announcement hours after the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for the second time.

Democrats and some Republicans accused Trump of inciting the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Allegedly inspired by Trump’s rhetoric, a group of his supporters clashed with security forces, stormed the U.S. Capitol and vandalized federal property in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Though Democrats have impeached Trump, they have yet to formally send the article over to the Senate. Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and his Republican counterpart Mitch McConnell are still working out a power-sharing agreement in the upper chamber, so it remains unclear when the trial will begin.

Earlier on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to provide any details on the matter. “I’m not going to be telling you when it is going, but we had to wait for the Senate to be in session. They’ve now informed us they’re ready to receive. The question is, other questions about how a trial will proceed, but we are ready,” she told reporters.