‘General Hospital’ Thursday Spoilers & Scheduling Shift: Alexis Struggles & Olivia Reaches Out To Sam

On Wednesday, General Hospital was preempted on ABC across the country due to the House debates on impeaching President Donald Trump. Luckily, viewers will not ultimately miss a moment of the action. The show that was slated to air on January 13 will be pushed to January 14 instead.

During the hour most viewers would have anticipated seeing the latest Port Charles chaos, the General Hospital Twitter page posted an update.

“Due to ongoing breaking news coverage, today’s scheduled episode of General Hospital will air tomorrow,” the post read.

It does seem that as is often the case, General Hospital viewers in Canada did get to see the episode in full. Some U.S.-based fans voiced their frustrations that ABC didn’t just plan to make the episode available via the network’s website rather than push things out.

On the other hand, that method doesn’t always work for everybody. This way, everybody will have the opportunity to see the entire hour of drama.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that on Thursday, Jason will meet with Brick to discuss next steps. In addition, Sonny will be dropped off at an emergency room and wonder if anybody has been looking for him.

In addition, General Hospital spoilers from the Twitter preview reveal that Laura will fill Curtis in on the crazy developments she’s navigated in her life. Olivia will talk with Sam about Alexis, and she’ll suggest that maybe the disgraced attorney actually wasn’t driving the night she got in trouble.

Alexis has insisted that she wasn’t driving, which is true. Unfortunately, so far, nobody has really taken her seriously. Will Sam reconsider that possibility now?

General Hospital teasers indicate that Sasha will confront Cyrus at the Metro Court. As SheKnows Soaps points out, Sasha knows plenty of juicy tidbits regarding Cyrus that he wouldn’t want her to reveal publicly. Apparently, she’ll try to take advantage of that.

In the preview, she will tell Cyrus that she knows “it” was him, and it seems she’ll be ready to call him out. However, she may end up regretting this tactic.

Alexis will run into yet more trouble as General Hospital teasers indicate she will have to face a painful reminder. Whatever it is that happens, she’ll look pretty wrecked and upset.

There’s more with the Brando and TJ battle coming up on Thursday as well. Brando was blindsided by TJ’s punch, but he refused to fight back. He’ll move forward from that, and the General Hospital sneak peek shows that he’ll button up his shirt at GH as he tells someone that news travels quickly.

Will Sasha regret confronting Cyrus? How will Alexis be vindicated, and can she reclaim her sobriety? General Hospital spoilers suggest that it will be a wild ride and fans are anxious to watch it all go down.