Donald Trump Supporters Should Be Sent To ‘Re-Education Camps,’ Former PBS Lawyer Claims

In undercover Project Veritas footage released on Tuesday, former PBS principal counsel Michael Beller — who was fired after his comments — suggested that Donald Trump supporters be sent to “re-education camps,” Bounding Into Comics reported.

“Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, and Homeland Security will take their children away,” he said. “And we’ll put them into re-education camps.”

Beller compared Trump to Adolf Hitler and suggested that the children influenced by Trump would require intervention to help them reintegrate into society.

“Kids who are growing up, knowing nothing but Trump, for four years, you’ve got to wonder what they’re going to be like. They’ll be raising a generation of intolerant, horrible people — horrible kids.”

He continued to describe the purported “enlightenment camps.”

“They’re nice, they have Sesame Street characters in the classrooms and they watch PBS all day,” he said.

According to RT, PBS revealed Beller’s firing on Twitter shortly after the Project Veritas clip was posted. The company condemned “violence” and “hateful rhetoric” and claimed that the “mid-level staff attorney” was not involved in “any editorial decision.”

The former PBS employee’s suggestion echoed China’s re-eduction of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province. As reported by The Independent, former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s tell-all book claimed that Trump supported Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision to re-educate the Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province. However, the president later targeted Chinese leaders for their repressive policies aimed at the country’s Muslim population.

As The Inquisitr reported, evidence suggests that China is attempting to exterminate the Uighurs’ culture and traditions via brainwashing techniques.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

PBS has long been a target for conservatives. In a piece for U.S. News & World Report, columnist Mike Gonzalez argued that PBS “epitomizes liberal elite.” He argued that journalists at PBS and NPR represent an “aloof liberal elite” he claimed have squandered American trust in publicly-funded broadcasting.

According to Gonzalez, journalists employed by MSNBC and The New York Times must actively work to provide their readers what they want. With PBS and NPR, he argued journalists believe they are entitled to taxpayer money and thus do not have the motivation to create content for their varied audiences.

RT echoed Gonzalez and noted that PBS has been “repeatedly skewered by conservative pundits” for “‘indoctrinating” America’s younger generation. The publication pointed in particular to a recent half-hour anti-racism specism called The Power of We that allegedly received pushback from the country’s political right.