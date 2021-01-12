Spoilers For Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Ava Approaches Carly & Sonny’s On The Move

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday’s episode suggest that Ava will surprise Carly and perhaps leave her quite angry. During Monday’s show, people gathered at the Corinthos home to mourn Sonny, believing that he died in the fall from the bridge. Viewers know that he’s still alive, but it seems that people in Port Charles won’t learn that for a while yet.

The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter shares a snippet of the Ava and Carly conversation. Spoilers for this week had teased that Ava would blindside Carly in some sense. By the looks of things, that likely happens during this upcoming conversation.

The preview shows Ava telling Carly that she thinks it’s best they address “the issue” head-on. Carly looks quite leery as she hears this, and that is probably for good reason. It seems likely that Ava will tell Carly that she expects to change the custody arrangement regarding Avery.

At this point, the little girl’s biological father is supposedly out of the picture. Given that, it probably won’t be a difficult argument for Ava to make that her daughter should live with her.

Carly probably will not respond well to this. Even if it’s understandable that Ava wants to gain full custody of Avery, bringing it up during a memorial for Sonny may seem crass.

General Hospital teasers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that this move by Ava will come as an absolute surprise to Carly and leave her feeling as if the rug was pulled out from under her.

"I think it's best that we address the issue head-on." #GH pic.twitter.com/uUk5NRpNJR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 12, 2021

Of course, while Ava and Carly have no idea Sonny is still alive, General Hospital fans do. However, based on the little bit of Sonny that was shown on Monday, it does seem likely that he’s lost his memory.

A hiker or passerby found Sonny in the dark, cold woods. When that person asked what he was doing out there, the mob boss admitted he didn’t know.

The General Hospital sneak peek for January 12 suggested that the man who encountered Sonny will offer him a bandana to wrap around the gash on his forehead. In addition, it appears that he will drive Sonny to get some medical assistance.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Sonny may not remember who he is and that would mean he may not return to Port Charles for a while. It sounds as if Carly and her loved ones will slowly begin to move forward assuming that they’ve lost their family patriarch, but viewers know that there are juicy developments regarding all of this on the horizon.