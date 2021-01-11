Melania Trump Says She’s ‘Disappointed And Disheartened’ By Capitol Riot, Says Gossip & Accusations ‘Shameful’

Melania Trump wrote that she was “disappointed and disheartened” by the Capitol building riot on January 6 when rioters, who believed unfounded allegations of election fraud that Donald Trump posted to social media, stormed the federal building.

She began her statement — which was published on the official White House website — by stating her heart went out to those killed during the insurrection, including people who allegedly took part in the rioting. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, Benjamin Philips, Kevin Greeson, Roseanne Boyland, and Capitol police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood died during or after the attack. She added that she prayed for their families’ comfort and strength during this difficult time.

Trump then expressing her feelings with the following remarks.

“I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda,” she noted.

Trump claimed this time was solely about healing our country and its citizens and should not be used for personal gain.

Trump said that our nation must heal in a civil manner and she condemned the violence that had occurred on our nation’s Capitol.

“Violence is never acceptable,” she added.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

“As an American, I am proud of our freedom to express our viewpoints without persecution. It is one of the paramount ideals on which America is fundamentally built on. Many have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect that right,” she claimed.

Trump continued that she called on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives.

Trump implored the citizens of the United States to stop the violence, never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness. She remarked that we all must listen to one another, focus on what united us, and rise above what divided us.

However inspiring she said it was to see so many had found a passion and enthusiasm in participating in the election, she claimed that passion must not turn to brutality.

The statement noted that our path forward as a nation was to come together, find our commonalities, and be the kind and strong people that she knows Americans are.

She concluded that it had been the “honor of my lifetime” to serve as the first lady. Trump shared she wanted to thank the millions of Americans who supported her and her husband over the past four years and have shown the incredible impact of the American spirit.