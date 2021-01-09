Joe Biden Says ‘It’s A Good Thing’ Donald Trump Won’t Attend His Inauguration: ‘He Has Been An Embarrassment’

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration later this month.

According to Biden, that may be for the best. Per The Hill, speaking with a group of reporters in Wilmington Delaware, Biden said that “it’s a good thing, him not showing up.”

“He has exceeded even my worst notions about him. He has been an embarrassment to the country, embarrassed us around the world. Not worthy, not worthy to hold that office,” Biden said of Trump.

Biden said last month that it was important for the United States that Trump attend the inauguration, but he appears to have changed his mind in light of the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

On Wednesday, a group of pro-Trump protesters clashed with security forces and invaded the Capitol building. Many blamed Trump for the situation, saying that he encouraged his supporters to engage in violent acts in order to put pressure on lawmakers and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential elections.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is looking at introducing articles of impeachment and removing Trump from the White House. Dozens of key Democrats have endorsed the idea, drawing up impeachment articles and accusing the commander-in-chief of inciting violence and putting their lives in danger.

Biden suggested that it would not be a good idea to impeach Trump, arguing that the timing is not great and saying that he would have supported the initiative six months ago.

“If we were six months out, we should be doing everything to get him out of office — impeaching him again, trying to invoke the 25th Amendment, whatever it took to get him out of office.”

Biden stressed that he is focused on “taking control” of the government in order to “get our agenda moving as quickly as we can.”

The Democrat added that Vice President Mike Pence was “welcome” to attend the event, saying that it would be an “honor” to have him there.

Anna Moneymaker-Pool / Getty Images

According to Politico, Pence is expected to attend the inauguration. The publication reported that the Indiana Republican decided to make an appearance at the event after Trump publicly attacked him for refusing to intervene in the electoral process.

“It was a much more difficult decision days ago, but less difficult now,” an individual close to Pence said.

Trump finally conceded defeat on Thursday, when he released a video clip condemning the violent riots at the Capitol, calling for unity and committing to a peaceful transition of power.