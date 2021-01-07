WWE News: ‘NXT’ Superstar Reportedly Heading To ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ To Be Part Of Roman Reigns Storyline

According to Fightful Select, by way of Wrestling Inc, WWE NXT superstar Damian Priest could be on his way to Friday Night SmackDown. Should the former North American Champion make the jump to the blue brand, he could also factor into the “Head of the Table” storyline involving Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Kevin Owens.

The latest development stated that Priest’s promotion to the main roster has been in the works all week. This could mean that he appears on the next episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The report also revealed that it hasn’t been confirmed which show he’ll end up on, so a move to Monday Night Raw cannot be ruled out at the time of this writing.

However, WrestleVotes noted on Wednesday that WWE officials had plans for an NXT superstar to debut during the last episode of the blue brand’s weekly program. According to the update, the unnamed wrestler would have appeared during the main event segment involving Reigns, Uso and Owens.

Those plans were ultimately nixed at the last minute. As the Wrestling Inc story documented, however, the company still intends on promoting an NXT star. Furthermore, the competitor in question will reportedly be on tonight’s New Year’s Evil edition of the black-and-gold brand’s flagship show.

Priest faced Karrion Kross at the event, the bout ended with him being knocked out. Performers tend to put over their opponents strongly before they jump ship to another show. Kross recently returned from injury and is expected to become a long-term main eventer. Having Kross win the fight adds more fuel to the rumors surrounding Priest.

It’s currently unknown what the company’s plans are for Priest — or whoever the reported superstar is — should they be added to the Reigns angle. As The Inquisitr previously documented, “The Big Dog” is expected to lead his own faction this year. Priest could end up being a member.

However, since Owens is currently outnumbered in the feud against the Universal Champion and Uso, Priest might be brought in to help even the odds. Regardless of who he assists, the fact he’s supposedly being entered into such a major angle suggests that officials have high hopes for Priest.

As The Inquisitr documented earlier this year, Priest talked about his current status in the company and said that some officials have praised his performances. The former North American Champion claimed that they saw something “special” in him, and they could be set to let him showcase his talent to a wider audience.