WWE Rumors: Former Superstar Has Reportedly Signed Contract To Return To Company, Has Filmed ‘Raw’ Vignettes

Citing a report from Fightful Select, WrestlingNews.co has reported that Eva Marie is getting closer to her long-awaited WWE return.

Speculation about the former superstar’s in-ring future has been making the rounds in recent months. Marie expressed a strong desire to rejoin the promotion earlier this year, revealing that she still has some unfinished business in the wrestling industry. As The Inquisitr previously documented, there was talk of Marie returning in October, though that never materialized in the end.

WrestlingNews.co pointed out that Marie reportedly signed a deal to return to the company back in September. Since then, she has received medical testing to enter the ThunderDome arena and filmed promos. As of this writing, there is still no word when Marie’s recorded vignettes will air on television.

The report also stated that Marie hasn’t been assigned a brand as of this writing. However, all the signs suggest that she’ll be a member of the Monday Night Raw roster, as she was backstage for the December 14 show.

As the report highlighted, there have also been internal discussions about having her appear on the upcoming “Legends Night” episode of Monday Night Raw, which will take place on January 4. Marie’s comeback could be sooner rather than later, though it hasn’t been confirmed if she’ll participate at that event.

Several former superstars are set to appear on the program, including Hulk Hogan, Carlito, Torrie Wilson and more. The special nature of the episode would be an ideal time for Marie to surprise the fans, but she might be left off the show since her new agreement with the company is to have her appear on a weekly basis. Some of the legends scheduled for Monday’s show, however, will be there for a one-off segment.

It’s also worth noting that the women’s Royal Rumble match is set to take place this month. This event usually features some shocking surprises and unexpected returns, which would make for a fitting occasion for Marie’s comeback.

The WrestlingNews.co development revealed that Marie has reportedly been at the Performance Center in recent weeks, training and shaking off her ring rust. The superstar hasn’t competed in the squared circle since 2016. She took on Becky Lynch at a live event in July of that year.

Her comeback is bound to cause some polarization among fans, however. In the past, many members of the WWE Universe have been critical of her in-ring work, which informed one of her final storylines before she and the promotion parted ways.