Josh Hawley Is Making A Play For Donald Trump’s Followers, Columnist Says

In a column for The Daily Beast, political commentator Michael Tomasky argued that Sen. Josh Hawley is making a calculated play to scoop up Donald Trump’s followers for a possible bid at the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

As reported by Raw Story, the journalist pointed to Hawley’s recent alignments with Trump — his call for $2,000 coronavirus aid checks and opposition to the results of the 2020 election — and asserted that the lawmaker understands what drives the president’s supporters.

“This guy is burning, aching, hurting to be president,” the columnist wrote.

Tomasky highlighted Hawley’s time as Missouri Attorney General and his subsequent exploratory committee for a Senate run. In particular, the writer noted that Hawley’s time as attorney general included investigations into Facebook, Google, the Catholic Church, and opioid manufacturers.

“All worthy targets—but notice that all are quite newsworthy from the perspective of the young comer who fancies himself a Quixote-cum-savior-of-the-right.”

As for his resistance to President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, which is set to be ratified on January 6, Tomasky suggested that Hawley is doing it solely to appeal to Trump’s base. Indeed, Politico reported that the play has irked some GOP Sens., including Mitt Romney, who called the opposition “disappointing and destructive.” But the Daily Beast columnist claims Hawley is motivated by “ideology over fact” and said he wants to position himself as a person who can save America from the “Godless hordes.”

“Keep an eye on this guy. He’s Trump without the stupidity or incompetence or personal obnoxiousness or open racism. He may be the most dangerous Republican in America.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In an op-ed for The Hill, contributors Scott Harshbarger and Dennis Aftergut also suggested that Hawley’s opposition to Biden’s victory is part of a play for the White House in 2024. The pair argued that Hawley — a lawyer — understands the futility of his dissent and is seeking Trump’s “blessing” for a possible presidential run.

“His explanations are makeweights for naked opportunism and his real motive: He wants Trump’s blessing should Trump not seek the 2024 Republican nomination,” the piece read.

Although Trump is allegedly planning a 2024 run, Politico recently reported that he has hinted to allies that he might back down from the plan in two years if he determines that the pathway to victory is too narrow. According to the publication, 11 Republicans who worked for Trump or helped his two election bids suggested the president is just as interested in stirring talk about a possible third campaign as he is in actually making it a reality.