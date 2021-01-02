‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Thomas Makes A Shameful Discovery

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 4 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is still experiencing bouts of deep shame. The designer finds out that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) witnessed him kissing the mannequin.

Thomas is recovering after brain surgery at Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house. However, he may never get over the embarrassment of what he did while he was sick.

A Shameful Discovery On B&B

The Forrester heir had bleeding on the brain and was hallucinating as a result of it. Thomas was convinced that the mannequin was alive and interacted with it. It was only after Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) caught him talking to the doll that he began to realize that he had a problem. However, he passed out and was rushed to the hospital where he had an operation.

Brooke invited Thomas to recuperate at her house. He was delighted to spend more time with Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Additionally, his dad will take care of him and make sure that he is resting enough.

According to The TV Guide, Thomas will make a horrifying discovery. He will learn that Liam witnessed his most shameful moment: he had kissed the dummy believing that it was Hope. After realizing what he had done, he felt ashamed and confused because he didn’t know what was going on with him.

Liam Witnessed Thomas At His Worst

Thomas has never been Liam’s biggest fan. He thinks both Hope and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) deserve better. He will be mortified to learn that Liam saw him at his lowest point. His pride will take a knock as he tries to process the news.

The designer should take a little comfort in the fact that he had fooled Liam. He may find a little humor that the kiss with a plastic doll looked so real that a husband didn’t recognize his own wife. As seen in the above, Liam has been struggling with his conscience since cheating on his spouse.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will be apologetic. He didn’t mean to cause strife and heartache for Hope. He regrets that his delusion caused Hope pain when Liam accused her of kissing him. Hope has been so good to him, and he will feel even more admiration for her now.

The fashion designer may soon be singing another tune when the truth comes out. After Liam supposedly saw Thomas and Hope kissing, he rushed to Steffy’s apartment. He and his ex-wife made love and may have conceived a baby that night. Thomas could congratulate himself for helping to expose Liam’s philandering ways.