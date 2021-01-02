Trump-Supporting Lawyer Lin Wood Said He Might Be Second Coming Of Jesus Christ, Former Law Partners Claim

Lin Wood, an attorney who has pushed Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud in a series of failed lawsuits, may believe that he is the second coming of Jesus Christ, former partners claim.

Wood has attracted attention this week for a number of extraordinary claims, including a suggestion that Vice President Mike Pence is guilty of treason for not backing the plans to overturn the results of the presidential election. As The Independent reported, he also appeared to suggest earlier in the week that Jeffrey Epstein is still alive and that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts may have been involved in the death of fellow justice Antonin Scalia.

But a report suggests that Wood’s erratic behavior stretches back even longer. As the legal news website Law & Crime reported, his former law partners wrote in a legal brief that Wood associated himself with “God Almighty” and suggested that he may be the second coming of the messiah. The allegations were raised in a court battle between Wood and a group of three former partners who broke away from his firm to start their own.

“I might actually be Christ coming back for a second time in the form of an imperfect man, elevating Christ consciousness,” the legal brief quotes the attorney as having said to the lawyers. “That cause you to have a little bit of a chill? Who would be more eloquent to say what the will of God is, the belief of God in me.”

The brief went on to say that Wood equated himself to other Biblical figures.

“I represent Moses,” Wood allegedly said on tape. “I represent Ananias the believer. I’m like the power of King David. Now look you all, I told you I was going to pray tonight to my God, not to myself, because to me there’s God and there’s me.”

Wood has come under fire not only for his series of bizarre statements, but also for his efforts to overturn the election results. As The Inquisitr reported, in one brief to the Supreme Court supporting a lawsuit from the state of Texas that would have invalidated Joe Biden’s wins in a series of key swing states, he misspelled his own name.

As The Daily Beast noted, some top members of Trump’s team distanced themselves from Wood after his claim that Pence could be guilty of treason. Jenna Ellis, lawyer for the president’s re-election campaign, took to Twitter to clarify that she did not support Wood’s statements.