Former Donald Trump Official Brushes Off Republican Plan To Get Mike Pence To Overturn Election

In recent days, Donald Trump and some of his Republican allies appear to have taken to the idea that Vice President Mike Pence could refuse to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Others, including former White House communications director Alyssa Farah — who also served as Pence’s press secretary — aren’t as supportive of the plan.

“Uh, Guys.. why don’t we focus our efforts on winning back the House in ’22,” she tweeted on Monday to reports of Rep. Louie Gohmert’s lawsuit against Pence.

The suit is supported by Gohmert, Chair of the Arizona Republican Party Kelli Ward, and other GOP supporters of the plan to overturn Biden’s electoral victory.

Farah resigned from her role in Trump’s administration earlier this month. According to The Washington Post, her departure was a sign of her acceptance of Biden’s win.

“Farah’s departure, with little over a month remaining in President Trump’s administration, amounts to a tacit acknowledgment that — despite his baseless and dangerous claims to the contrary — Trump lost the 2020 election, and much of his team is now pondering their post-White House future.”

Farah’s Monday comment appears to reflect a divide between Republicans supportive of Trump’s battle to overturn the election’s results and those focusing on the Georgia Senate race runoff, where GOP incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler must defeat both democratic challengers to maintain control of the upper chamber.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, Republican pollster Frank Luntz claimed that Trump is trying to damage Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans in Congress as much as possible. In addition, Luntz suggested that the U.S. leader’s purported efforts could cause the GOP to lose the upper chamber.

Still, Farah is more optimistic. As reported by Yahoo News, she appeared on Fox News on Saturday and said that Perdue and Loeffler will see a “huge turnout” in their respective races. She isn’t alone, either — Yahoo News claimed that some Republican voters in Georgia have expressed their belief that anger over alleged election fraud will not put the party’s members on the sidelines.

“There are people who are discouraged about (Trump) losing Georgia or being behind. But I haven’t talked to people who’ve said, ‘Oh, the heck with this, it’s all rigged anyway,'” said Tim Phillips, president of the conservative group Americans for Prosperity.

Elsewhere, Lin Wood, a lawyer involved in Trump’s recent legal battles, called on the state’s Republicans to boycott the Senate runoff race. His calls have sparked worries among some of the coalition who believe he could sabotage the forthcoming race and help Democrats take full control of Congress.