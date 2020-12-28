Weekly ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly’s Scrambling, Cyrus Is Furious, & TJ Demands Answers From Molly

During the week of December 28, General Hospital spoilers hint that a number of tense situations will become quite explosive. Sonny is missing, Molly confesses to TJ, and something has Cyrus infuriated.

The new General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter on Monday reveals some tantalizing tidbits. Last week, Carly and Jason tried, unsuccessfully, to find Sonny near where the bridge collapsed.

When they returned to the Corinthos estate, she tried to maintain a sense of normalcy. However, General Hospital teasers reveal that she will share the truth with Michael, Willow, and Brando, or at least part of the truth.

The preview shows Michael asking what happened to his dad as Willow and Brando listen. Jason is pacing and Carly is looking toward him anxiously. Jason approaches Carly and wraps her in a hug, and Brando apparently will be a bit curious about what’s happening.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Brando’s loyalty will be tested over the coming days. He’s convinced Cyrus that he’s on the outs with Sonny. Now it sounds as if he may have to make a decision about whether or not maintaining the ruse is more important than trying to find his cousin.

General Hospital spoilers note that at another point, Carly and Jason will exchange some terse words. She will look at her phone and note that things aren’t connecting. Jason, apparently, doesn’t understand what she means by this and he’ll have a hunch something bad has happened.

Jason will angrily ask Carly what she did. Will she come clean with him regarding this? Is this about Chase’s visit, her confiding in Jax to a degree, or something else?

Carly will get an unexpected visitor during Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital. By the looks of things, Sonny’s whereabouts and condition won’t be revealed for a bit yet, so viewers can expect tensions to remain high in the Corinthos home.

Elsewhere, something enrages Cyrus. He is shown at the Metro Court on the phone, and the call compels him to sweep the glass off of the bar in an explosive manner. Could this be about Julian and Sonny?

The next few shows also bring a fun moment for Chase and Willow at a charity event. They’ll have to do a polar plunge in their bathing suits, and this could serve to nudge the two one step closer to one another again.

Jackie will return to Port Charles and have a chat with Laura. General Hospital teasers suggest that this comes on Tuesday and that Jackie will support Laura as she hears all that’s transpired over the past few weeks.

Finn will seemingly struggle with the Jackie, Gregory, and Chase situation. It looks as if Finn and Anna may attend the same charity event and something will catch their attention there.

After months of feeling guilty and hiding the truth, Molly will finally admit to TJ that she slept with someone else. General Hospital teasers detail that she won’t reveal that it was Brando she was with, at least not at first. However, TJ will demand she tell him.

New episodes air Monday through Wednesday again this week and General Hospital spoilers hint that it’s going to be an intense, wild ride for both viewers and everybody in Port Charles.