Donald Trump Slams Republicans & Supreme Court, Calls Joe Biden ‘Fake President’

On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump posted a series of tweets attacking Republican Party politicians and several American institutions and claimed that he, not Democrat Joe Biden, won the 2020 presidential election.

In his first tweet of the day, Trump alleged that there is “proof” of widespread electoral fraud and said that Democrats would “fight to the death” if their presidential candidate was cheated. He slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans for refusing to fight for him.

“Mitch & the Republicans do NOTHING, just want to let it pass. NO FIGHT!”

In a follow-up tweet, Trump attacked the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for refusing to intervene in the electoral process. The commander-in-chief said that the agencies “should be ashamed” and invited his supporters to participate in the January 6 protest in Washington, D.C.

In a third Twitter message, Trump called on U.S. Attorney John Durham to release his much-anticipated report about the 2016 presidential contest, accusing Democrats of conspiring with Russia and other foreign nations to derail his presidency and “steal” the 2020 race.

Trump also took aim at the Supreme Court, tweeting that it is “totally incompetent and weak” for refusing to take up his campaign’s voter fraud cases. “We have absolute PROOF, but they don’t want to see it – No ‘standing’, they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country!” he wrote.

Trump added that an American official stationed in Afghanistan has told him that the country’s elections are more secure than the ones in the United States. He described Biden as a “fake President,” suggesting that Democrats were able to commit unprecedented fraud because of the increase in mail-in voting.

“A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA’s 2020 Election. Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world country. Fake President!” he tweeted.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Despite Trump’s attempts to overturn the results, the Electoral College certified Biden’s victory earlier this month. Courts across the nation have rejected the Trump campaign’s lawsuits. Notably, the conservative-leaning Supreme Court recently rejected a controversial lawsuit filed by the state of Texas.

Trump’s three appointees — Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barret and Brett Kavanaugh — voted against hearing the case. This prompted the Texas Republican Party to call for secession and a new union of red states. Several prominent Republicans dismissed and condemned the idea.