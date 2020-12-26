Sidney Powell Blasts GOP For Not Backing Donald Trump’s Election Challenges: ‘The Republican Party Is History’

Trump-supporting lawyer Sidney Powell is going after the Republican Party for failing to back the president’s attempts to challenge the election results.

Powell, who has led a number of cases challenging results in several states and raising accusations of fraud, took to Twitter to quote a story about the Republican Party opposing incoming Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville from joining an attempt to suspend the tally of the Electoral College vote next month.

“WOW. The #Republican party is history,” Powell tweeted. “It committed suicide So out of touch-they don’t get #TrumpWon. Not #GOP Patriots will create a new one soon or take it over. The @RNC is part of problem—the uni-party. #WeThePeople are reclaiming our country.”

As The Hill reported, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was planning to reach out to Tuberville in an attempt to dissuade him from joining the effort to challenge the Electoral College tally, which was seen as a futile and pointless effort. The report added that Senate GOP Whip John Thune was going to speak to Tuberville as well, trying to convince him that the challenge could end up being damaging to Republicans.

“Ultimately every senator will have to make their own decision about that but I think there will be people, yeah, reaching out him just to kind of find out” his plans for the vote, Thune said.

“I’m hoping in the end that all senators will conclude that this election needs to be over with and it’s time to move on,” he added.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

McConnell had already broken from Trump in congratulating Biden and acknowledging him as the winner. But Trump and allies have vowed to continue fighting, moving forward with a series of court cases seeking to overturn the voting outcome in a number of states. Nearly all of the cases have lost, with judges saying there is no evidence to back the claims of widespread fraud and often ruling that they do not have standing to challenge the outcome.

As The Inquisitr reported, some close to Trump say he has raised the idea of Vice President Mike Pence challenging the Electoral College next month. Pence is set to oversee the formal tallying process in his role as president of the U.S. Senate, though Trump had reportedly pressed for him to refuse to certify the process, not understanding that he did not have the power to change the outcome.

“Sources say Trump in recent days has brought the matter up to the vice president and has been ‘confused’ as to why Pence can’t overturn the results of the election on January 6,” CNN reported.