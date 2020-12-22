WWE News: Former Referee Blasts ‘Monday Night Raw’ Tag Team, Says It Isn’t Doing Anyone Any Favors

On the most recent edition of his social media commentary series, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas sounded off on one of Monday Night Raw’s newest tag teams — Jeff Hardy and Riddle — and explained why he feels the pairing isn’t benefiting either man involved.

As explained by Korderas on Tuesday morning’s “Reffin Rant” on Twitter, the December 21 edition of Raw was a solid fallout episode following Sunday night’s TLC pay-per-view. However, he brought attention to the perception that WWE hasn’t paid much attention to its tag team division in recent years, explaining that he is “not buying” the team informally known as The Hardy Bros.

In the minute-long clip, Korderas went into detail about why he feels Riddle’s persona doesn’t work for him, referencing the company’s decision to drop his first name, as well as the similarity of his gimmick to Sean Penn’s stoner character, Jeff Spicoli, from the 1982 film Fast Times at Ridgemont High. According to the former referee, such a persona isn’t a good fit for someone who had been a “legit” MMA star before entering the world of pro-wrestling, especially since it also affects Hardy’s presentation as a respected in-ring veteran.

“What it’s doing in my opinion is dragging Jeff Hardy down as opposed to elevating him. Jeff Hardy would be better off in a solo career in a rivalry with anybody else.”

In today's #ReffinRant as much as I would like to see the tag division expand & get better, it doesn't mean just put 2 talents together, Bro! #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/RKIMM8ASli — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) December 22, 2020

Since moving to Raw via the most recent brand draft, Riddle has been garnering a lot of attention for his unconventional on-screen character, as reported last week by The Inquisitr. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer similarly compared the former UFC fighter’s gimmick to Spicoli, noting that WWE chairman Vince McMahon might like Riddle so much because he had never seen Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

While Meltzer hinted that McMahon might not understand Riddle’s use of “bro” as a catchphrase, he added that the chairman probably thinks he’s funny enough to be given a regular role on the red brand.

Although it remains unclear whether WWE has major long-term plans for his partnership with Riddle, Hardy has recently been open about wanting to expand his character and feud with bigger names. As quoted by Essentially Sports, the 43-year-old hinted in an interview that “something magical” could potentially happen if he is allowed to revive his Willow alter-ego and given a chance to enter a rivalry against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The outlet, however, opined that Hardy will need to commit 100 percent to the alter-ego if he wants it to be successful.