Mitch McConnell Has Decided To ‘Cut His Losses’ With Donald Trump To Maintain Power, Columnist Says

In a Friday op-ed for The Nation, columnist Sasha Abramsky spotlighted the purported clash taking place within the Republican Party in the wake of the Electoral College confirming Democratic Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. In particular, it touched on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s recognition of Biden as President-elect and his apparent strategy to “cut his losses” with Donald Trump to maintain power into the next administration.

“Trump is desperately fighting for his personal survival, but McConnell has abandoned him; ergo, Trump must now turn his rhetorical guns against the Senate leader,” the columnist wrote.

“For his part, McConnell has clearly concluded that it’s in his political interest to cut his losses now and endure Trump’s rants and his supporters’ threats for the next few weeks, in order to maintain his political power into the Biden presidency.”

According to the piece, Trump is attempting to maintain his power over the Republican Party and wield his influence for years to come. As some GOP officials continue to go along with Trump’s attacks on the results of the election, Abramsky argued that the party is being torn apart from within.

After abandoning the coalition supportive of Trump, McConnell is now facing his wrath. Following McConnell’s acknowledgement of Biden’s win on Tuesday, Trump denounced the 78-year-old politician and pointed to the nearly 75,000,000 votes he received.

“Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!” the president tweeted.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

According to CNN, a source familiar with the matter told the publication that McConnell gave the White House a “heads up” that he would be congratulating Biden on his victory. Although McConnell acknowledged that millions of Americans hoped for a Trump win, he ultimately suggested that the Electoral College had deemed Biden the country’s next leader.

McConnell has also warned Republicans against challenging the results of the election, Politico reported. He allegedly made the warning the day following Biden’s official Electoral College victory during a private caucus call and pointed to the political damage that would come from forcing the GOP to make a “terrible vote” against Trump.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump’s continued attacks on the integrity of the forthcoming Senate runoff elections have raised concerns within the Republican Party that he could curb voter turnout. While Vice President Mike Pence has not acknowledged Biden’s victory, he has been attempting to assuage voter fears about electoral fraud and encouraging them to vote in the runoffs, which will determine if Republicans maintain control of the Senate.