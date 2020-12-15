NBA Rumors: Heat Could Get LaMarcus Aldridge For Three Players & A First-Rounder, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

According to a newly published list of trade ideas, the Miami Heat could improve their frontcourt rotation and compete against larger teams like the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers by making a move for San Antonio Spurs veteran LaMarcus Aldridge.

As explained on Tuesday by Bleacher Report, the Heat are currently “in the business of selective purchasing” as they seemingly save up for a big free-agent acquisition in the summer of 2021. So far, the team has spent money in free agency on role players such as Avery Bradley and Maurice Harkless and has yet to offer any guaranteed contracts that last beyond the 2020-21 campaign.

Given the nature of the Heat’s recent moves, the outlet suggested that they could make another “budget-conscious investment” in hopes of improving their inside game, but without having to give up any of their top players. This theoretical move would involve acquiring Aldridge from the Spurs for a package featuring big men Kelly Olynyk and Chris Silva, small forward KZ Okpala, and a protected first-round pick from the 2015 draft.

“LaMarcus Aldridge would help add the muscle the Heat lacked against the super-sized Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals,” Bleacher Report wrote.

“Since he added a three-ball to his arsenal (61 triples at a 38.9 percent clip this past season), he also wouldn’t spoil the offensive spacing. Even if he opened and closed most games alongside Bam Adebayo, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra could stagger the bigs to ensure Miami always had at least one impact presence underneath.”

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

A seven-time All-Star, Aldridge continued posting solid numbers for the Spurs in 2019-20, starting 53 of 53 games and averaging 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, per Basketball-Reference. His team, however, only finished 11th in the Western Conference with a 32-39 record, marking their first time to miss the playoffs in over two decades.

Regarding what the hypothetical transaction could mean for the Spurs, the publication noted that the club’s “youth movement” is gaining momentum, and that could mean people such as the 35-year-old Aldridge getting shipped in due time, especially since he has only one year remaining on his contract. Okpala and Silva were described as two prospects with the potential to make bigger contributions, while the veteran Olynyk, despite being included mostly for salary-matching purposes, could be utilized by San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich as a center who combines good size and shooting.

This isn’t the only potential scenario that has been discussed in recent weeks for Aldridge, who was also linked to the Heat in the lead-up to this year’s trade deadline. Late last month, a similar idea was suggested for the former No. 2 overall draft pick, but with Kendrick Nunn serving as the centerpiece of Miami’s offer.