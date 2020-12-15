NBA Rumors: Mitchell Robinson To Celtics, Buddy Hield To Knicks In Suggested Three-Way Deal Involving Kings

With days remaining before the 2020-21 NBA season officially starts, several interesting trade ideas have surfaced. These include a three-way blockbuster deal involving the Sacramento Kings that would send Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics and Buddy Hield to the New York Knicks. In the proposed scenario by Brad Dressler of Fansided’s Daily Knicks, the Celtics would get Robinson, the Knicks would receive Hield, Richaun Holmes, and two second-round picks, and the Kings would acquire Julius Randle, Frank Ntilikina, and a lottery-protected 2021 first-round pick.

Dressler believes that if the deal pushes forward, it could help the Celtics, Knicks, and the Kings in fulfilling their needs and improving their roster.

“This trade benefits all teams involved. The Celtics get a major upgrade at the 5-spot, as Mitch is someone who’s making next to nothing for this season upcoming and next. The Knicks finally get their paws on arguably one of the best shooters in the league and replace Mitch with Richaun Holmes – not too much of a downgrade there in my opinion. The Kings get an expiring Julius Randle contract, a replacement at the SG spot with Frank, and Robert Williams, which would allow the Kings to start Marvin Bagley, where I think he’s best suited, which is at the center spot.”

Though it would cost them three future draft assets, the suggested trade could make a lot of sense for the Celtics. The potential arrival of Robinson could help the Celtics upgrade their frontcourt rotation, giving them a defensive-minded center who could either join the starting lineup or serve as the primary backup for Tristan Thompson next season.

Robinson may still be young and lack experience but having him on their roster would enable the Celtics to match up better against powerhouse teams with dominant big men like Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets). At 22, Robinson also perfectly fits the timeline of Boston’s franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Meanwhile, Hield’s arrival could provide the Knicks with much-needed floor-spacing. Since the 2020 offseason started, the Knicks have been telling everyone in the league that one of their top priorities was surrounding R.J. Barrett with shooters. Hield isn’t just an ordinary shooter since he’s the All-Star Weekend’s reigning Three-Point Contest champion. Last season, he averaged 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and three assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

For the Kings, the proposed scenario is about getting rid of a disgruntled player on their team. Instead of letting him become a major distraction in the locker room, the potential deal would allow the Kings to turn Hield into an expiring contract in Randle, a talented prospect in Ntilikina, and a future first-rounder.