‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Trina’s Determined, Jordan’s Rattled, & Taggert’s Cover May Be Blown

A new General Hospital sneak peek provided a handful of juicy teasers regarding the chaos coming up during the week of December 14. While Julian’s desperate quest to save his own life will be a dominant storyline over the next few days, the preview shared via Twitter on Monday morning hinted at some other significant developments.

There will be an intense confrontation between Sonny and Julian coming on Monday. The General Hospital preview shows Julian dropping to the ground as if he was perhaps shot.

That brief glimpse of him suggests he’s lost his battle. However, SheKnows Soaps signals that he will still have a bit of fight left in him. He’ll reach out to a stranger soon and it could be that this upcoming exchange facilitates his exit for good.

The General Hospital preview also suggested that someone quite important may finally learn that Taggert didn’t really die. The sneak peek shows Jordan looking alarmed. She grabs Taggert next to her and tells him to get down.

It appears that Jordan and Taggert are secretly meeting somewhere secluded. Unfortunately, it seems that at least one other person may have figured out where they were. A close look at the clip signals that it could be more than one other person who is on the pair’s trail.

Something catches Jordan’s attention while she’s with Taggert, and it looks like a man might be making his way through the dark woods. The action quickly shifts to show Trina seemingly in the same area looking frightened. In addition, Jordan pulls a gun as she prepares to defend herself.

Could it be that Trina gets a lead of sorts that takes her to the wooded area where she believes Jordan will be? Cyrus told her that her father was still alive and she’s determined to find the truth. Cyrus, of course, is hoping that the teen will ultimately lead him and his team to Taggert.

Given all of that, it seems it could be that Trina heads to where Jordan and Taggert are, completely unaware that she is being followed. Will she at least now learn that her father is still alive?

General Hospital spoilers also detail that Martin will be involved in some drama, while Laura ends up in a troubling situation. Scott will have to work with Obrecht to clean up the mess of the dead doctor’s body, and of course, Franco is stuck in the middle of all of this.

Tracy’s plan regarding Alexis goes awry and soon there’s another confrontation between Michael and Chase. General Hospital teasers suggest that it’ll be a wild week of chaos and fans cannot wait to see where this all heads.