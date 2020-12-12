Ted Cruz Trolled Amid News Of Zodiac Killer Cipher Discovery & Supreme Court Loss

The notorious Zodiac killer’s uncrackable 340 cipher from November 1969 was finally cracked on Friday by a team of code-breakers from Australia, Belgium, and the United States. On the same day, Ted Cruz trended on social media for the news that the Supreme Court would not hear Donald Trump’s election fraud case he was set to argue, which led to some trolling over the timing.

“The Zodiac Killer code gets cracked and in the same evening the Supreme Court denies Ted Cruz his chance to argue Trump’s case before the court. Coincidence? I think not,” tweeted commentator Bill Palmer.

“What are the chances that Ted Cruz and the Zodiac Killer are trending on the same damn day in two different stories?” tweeted publicist Danny Deraney.

“‘Zodiac Killer’ is trending, so ‘what did Ted Cruz do?’ was the first thought I had, because it’s 2020,” writer Mason Pelt joked.

Others were not as amused by the jokes.

“Note: At this point if you make a Ted Cruz is the Zodiac joke I may block you —or mute, if we’re friends,” tweeted editor Steve Huff.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

As reported by Reuters, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit filed by Texas that was supported by Trump. The lawsuit was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday night and sought to overturn the electoral results in four battleground states — Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. The four regions at the center of the lawsuits claimed in a Thursday court filing that the suit had no legal or factual grounds.

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 conservative majority ultimately shot down the attempt. According to the publication, two of the court’s conservatives, Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito, said they would have allowed Texas to sue. However, they claimed that would not agree to block the four states from finalizing their results.

Not long before the rejection, CNN reported that the president asked Cruz to argue the long-shot lawsuit if the Supreme Court agreed to hear it, which the GOP lawmaker allegedly agreed to. The Republican Sen. has argued nine cases before the Supreme Court in his career. On Monday, he took to Twitter to claim he is “ready to present the oral argument” in an election fraud case in Pennsylvania, which was ultimately shot down.

As The Inquisitr reported, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig previously laughed off the suggestion that the president’s legal cases could be heard by the Supreme Court.