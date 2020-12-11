Trump-Supporting Lawyer Spelled His Own Name Wrong In Supreme Court Motion Aiming To Overturn Election Results

One of the top lawyers supporting Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election spelled his own name wrong in a motion to the U.S. Supreme Court, a report found.

The legal news website Law & Crime reported that attorney L. Lin Wood filed a motion backing efforts from the state of Texas to overturn results in a series of key swing states that were won by Joe Biden. In his 57-page document, Wood made a number of arguments that the report said were “bewildering to legal observers,” and at one point spelled his own name wrong.

“WHEREFORE, Amici Curiae, L. Lin Woods, Jr. respectfully request leave to file the attached brief/writ of certiorari of Amici Curiae,” the passage read, adding an extra letter to the noted conservative lawyer’s name.

The misspelling caught some viral attention online, with many taking to Twitter to mock Wood and the sloppy filing. This is not the first time that a Trump-allied lawyer has been mocked for what were seen as careless mistakes in seeking to overturn the election. As The Inquisitr reported, one lawsuit that pointed to potential fraud in Michigan was actually based on data that came from Minnesota. This was again filed by Wood.

Another lawsuit filed by Sidney Powell cited a witness who claimed that illegal voting may have taken place in Edison County, Michigan. As many pointed out, that is a place that does not exist, as there is no county in Michigan by that name.

The Texas lawsuit, which originated with state Attorney General Ken Paxton, has come under fire from those who see it as an attempt to steal the election for Trump. It seeks to invalidate results in states won by Biden, which would allow them to pick a new set of electors who could then pick Trump as the next president. A total of 17 other Republican state attorneys general have supported the motion, as has the president himself, but legal experts said it has almost no chance of succeeding and officials from the states named have blasted it as a publicity stunt and a dangerous attempt to go against the will of the voters.

Trump has continued to insist that he really won the race and was the victim of widespread fraud. He has not conceded to Biden, though his administration has started the formal transition process the prepares for when the new president will move into the White House next month.